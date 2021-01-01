No winter break in drive to keep Cork's Páirc pitch perfect

At the end of the recent Munster U20 final between Cork and Tipperary the plaudits flew for the playing surface in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The best in the country, said one Munster Council official, and there were few minded to contradict him.

A matter of pride to Stephen Forrest of Turftech, the man responsible for the upkeep of the pitch?

“It’s good to hear, it gives great job satisfaction and gives a great lift to the lads who work with us, our suppliers, the people in the stadium and the county board.

“Everyone is involved so everyone is entitled to the praise, and it does give a great sense of job satisfaction.”

Running off provincial finals two days before Christmas is an unusual challenge, though. Surely that’s a time of the year when the pitch is rested?

“The traditional GAA calendar schedule suggests that towards the end of the year stadia like Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Páirc Uí Rinn would be given a certain amount of rest — a five-to-seven week window,” says Forrest.

“The reality is that the weather conditions mean that rest isn’t really worth a huge amount to the pitch then — not when it comes to grass recovery, for instance.

“You can’t really grow grass at that time of the year — you can do a certain amount of work, but some of that work can be disruptive for the surface, and without natural recovery you can’t really disrupt the surface too much, otherwise you’ll end up with a negative impact in the short term.

“So usually we try to do those operations during the growing season. But at this time of the year in particular I’m always shouting that it’s all about what was done a few months ago — in June, July, August and September.

“The work that was done then is what you’ll reap the benefit from around now. It’s all about what was done then rather than what you can do now in the short term.”

Stephen Forrest, owner of Turf Tech, groundsman at Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

What does that short-term work consist of?

“It really down to managing the usage, the aesthetic presentation of the pitch for the day of a game — that’s really all you can do. There isn’t a whole lot more that can be done because — again — you’re depending on what was done from June to September.”

So was there little enough to do to prepare the pitch for that U20 final? Not quite, says Forrest.

“There’s more work involved in preparing for a game than people realise. The week of a game, we’d hand-mow the pitch at the start of the week and we’d then mow the pitch with a lightweight, self-propelled mower. We’d keep minding the pitch, bearing the weather conditions in mind the whole time.

“If we have rain we might stay off the pitch and try to get onto it the following day. It’s playing the thing by ear a lot of the time — we get up in the morning, go to the stadium early and play what’s in front of us, as the saying goes.

“What we would try to do is get the work done as early in the week as we can — the hand-mowing, for instance.

“People might think there’s no point in mowing grass at this time of the year, when there’s no growth — and there isn’t, really, but it’ll just clip any little bit that has grown. And it’ll also hoover up any little bits of debris that might still be around from the previous game.

“It cleans up the surface, basically, which is why we usually refer to it as ‘hoovering’ the surface, making it nice and presentable.

“For the rest of the week what we’re doing in running the mower across the pitch for the aesthetics — rolling the grass in one direction and then the other to create the striped effect people come to expect from watching games on television.”

Those weather conditions Forrest mentioned can have a significant influence on proceedings.

“It helps if it doesn’t rain during the week. We have an ongoing nutritional programme in place, and depending on the time of year and how the games fall, we might need to spray the pitch with some nutritional input — fertiliser, seaweed, that sort of thing.

“For that to work we need to watch for a window with the weather — no wind or rain. The games are usually scheduled two weeks in advance, or more, so we can work to that.

“But at this time of year in particular plans need to be fluid. We can’t just stick to the calendar, because it may be necessary to change the programme on the morning of a game or the day before or whatever.

“And when you get the opportunity you have to take it. If the forecast is for a good day on the Tuesday before a weekend game, then you try to get in on the Tuesday early, get the pitch cut, spray the pitch with the nutritional input — and then any break in the weather for the rest of the week is a bonus.”

Without wishing to jinx proceedings, the winter has been relatively mild so far in Cork. Does the lack of frost help with pitch maintenance?

“That’s been a help, because when you’re looking at the surface during the winter it’s all about how the air temperature affects the soil temperature.

“Once soil temperatures go below seven degrees we’re really losing ground, and there’s not a lot that can be done. Again, when that happens you’re relying on good work being done from June to September, but you’re also at the mercy of the elements and the mercy of the game schedule.

“Frost can be a big knock, though. We’ve been lucky in that regard so far, but even though we’re talking on a nice sunny day, there’s no sunlight inside in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. We lose that benefit, which is a factor at this time of year.

“Practically every other GAA stadium in the country gets some impact from the sun, whether it’s on the whole pitch, one side or just part of the pitch, but that’s just something we have to get on with.”

Getting on with it applies everywhere, to every opportunity that presents itself.

“Everything helps,” says Forrest.

“At half-time in a game the lads are out replacing divots — that work is more about player safety and aesthetics, because there’s still half of a game to be played. But we’ll also take any opportunity we can get to help the surface.

“So that ten minutes or so at half-time that we use, it means ten minutes less to do after the game to get the surface prepared for the following game, whenever that’s played.”

Everything helps.