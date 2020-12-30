Colin O'Riordan: 'If I could bottle that feeling, you could conquer the world with that stuff'

With a suitcase full of memories, Colin O’Riordan headed back to Sydney yesterday. His bucket list that bit shorter after returning to county colours thanks to the generosity of his employers Sydney Swans and helping Tipperary claim that historic Munster title last month.

His recollection of that day is not going to leave him any time soon. Like a favourite book, he knows it is there, to be taken down from the shelf whenever he is inclined. But right now he’s not. No, it’s the 13-point All-Ireland semi-final loss to Mayo that occupies his thoughts.

“The Munster final is something for when I get back to Sydney,” he said, before departure. “At the back of my mind, it’s the Mayo game at the minute.

You’d love to think about the wins you have but human nature makes you think more about the losses.

“We were all very embarrassed with the performance in the first half and we knew it wasn’t up to scratch. It hasn’t put a dampener on what we achieved, a first Munster title in 85 years, but it goes back to the old cliche of only being as good as your last game. That’s where we’re at.”

Tipperary's Colin O'Riordan in action against Conor Loftus of Mayo. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

O’Riordan knows his return was Roy of the Rovers stuff, not so much a prodigal but a favourite son returning to line out for his home team. And but for Covid he wouldn’t have been able to do so, likewise Michael Quinlivan and Liam Casey who were due to be travelling the world.

“I wouldn’t have been playing, Mikey wouldn’t have been playing, Liam Casey wouldn’t have been playing, so a fifth of the team that went out in the Munster final wouldn’t have been there.

“I haven’t reflected but I know it was a special achievement and I’m still in a bit of dreamland because it hasn’t sunk in yet.

I haven’t really allowed myself to realise how special it was. Maybe that’s my nature or whatever, that I’m only worried about the last game, but it was a surreal moment.

“The most special thing of all was we all played together from U18 or U16 and just going out together with them lads again I never thought I would get the chance so soon, with everything going well in Sydney. To be part of it again was incredible. Some of them are my best friends.”

O’Riordan has spoken at length and fondly of the Swans for giving him the chance to play in the Munster final. They appreciated the risks involved for the 25-year-old who had been out with a hip injury earlier this year. But seeing and hearing his desperation to play against Cork, they realised the player’s interests should come first.

“I don’t think it can be underestimated the opportunity they allowed me to have. For them to allow me that speaks volumes of the club and what they’re about. They stand for everything a club should, how they look after their players and staff. It’s an incredible organisation. I’ve said it 100 times and it really solidifies what they stand for and what they’re about.

“I couldn’t begin to start thanking everyone I want to but they all know. We’ve been in touch. The main thing was they understood what it meant to me and when they saw the passion and what’s involved and what the GAA means to Irish people and what representing your county means. I think that’s really what struck home with them and they realised they made an incredible and a right decision. It’s something I’ll be forever grateful for.”

Colin O'Riordan and Steven O'Brien celebrate at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

With Collingwood allowing Mark Keane to tog out for Cork and Geelong having given the go-ahead for Mark O’Connor to play for Kerry had they beaten Cork, the shows of generosity has put AFL clubs in a better light in Ireland.

“I can only speak for Sydney and sometimes the AFL cops a hard knock in Ireland as regards taking players but at the end of the day they are offering a professional contract, which you obviously can’t get in Ireland,” says O’Riordan. “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime and people forget that.

“They really do look after the Irish players and I think people are beginning to see that. This year highlighted it, the fact that so many were given permission to play. I think it speaks volumes about how Sydney understand there is more to life than playing professional sport and sometimes you have to do what you have a real passion for. It works both ways. All I want to do now is repay them and say thanks and play to the best of my ability for them.”

O’Riordan reports himself to be the best condition of his life as he prepares for next month’s AFL pre-season. “The GAA allowed me to keep fit. The fact I was in training with Tipp allowed me to keep fit and I obviously had the running programmes from Sydney to keep fit. You can’t really replicate the twisting and turning in an AFL game but what comes close is a GAA match. They understand that as well and the benefits were quite high in that regard.

“Obviously, you didn’t want to get an injury but if you can avoid it it’s actually great conditioning. I’ve never felt better and everything feels great and that could be a tandem of the head and body.”

O’Riordan appreciates he’s one of the fortunate few who will be able to look back on this year with fondness.

2020 was a terrible year, with so many people affected with sickness but to me a terrible one can turn into an incredible one. What I probably get the most satisfaction from is there is a silver lining for everything. I’m a glass half-full kind of lad and I will look back on 2020 as one of the best years of my life.

“After the final whistle in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, it was just sheer elation. Whatever it was, I couldn’t contain myself. If I could bottle that feeling, you could conquer the world with that stuff. My first five steps after it were jumps and then I fell to my knees with the emotion. That’s the thing I will probably come back to most and have a little smile every now and again.”