Not the retiring type: Shorter season could convince GAA's elder statesmen to return

Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe is set to take a year out, but the flow of inter-county retirements has been untypically slow these past few weeks. There were high-profile announcements by Kanturk pair Anthony Nash (36) and Aidan Walsh (31 next month), as well as Paul Kerrigan (34) and Seán O’Brien (30) in Tipperary. But otherwise they have been few and far between.

Perhaps it has something to do with the late finish to the season and players still weighing up going again but the news earlier this month that there will be no club championship action until July will give many who had been on the brink of calling it quits food for thought.

Certainly, it is the primary reason why at least three of the managers of teams named below have decided to remain in charge. Exclusive access to their players is quite an enticing offer and although official training can only resume from January 15 that hasn’t stopped those in charge getting their ducks in a row for 2021 these last few weeks.

As for the thirtysomethings across the inter-county spectrum, the idea of giving the county six and a half more months is considerably more palatable than what they had to endure this year, a season divided in two with club championship in the middle.

The chance to become record All-Ireland SFC medal holders, as Stephen Cluxton and his six other team-mates who won their first Celtic Cross in 2011 have, is a massive incentive to remain on.

“I won’t be calling for anyone’s retirement or resignation or anything like that,” said Dessie Farrell after the win over Mayo earlier this month. “Those types of decisions will be left to the players.”

Mayo's Chris Barrett (left) with Jordan Flynn after their All-Ireland final loss to Dublin. Barrett is among 12 Mayo players in their 30s. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

As much as the likes of Colm Boyle, Keith Higgins, Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons, and Donie Vaughan saw little if any game-time, staying on board for one last stab at an All-Ireland is not a major ask, especially as they have no club football to go back to until the spring.

Kerry’s age profile is similar enough to this year’s All-Ireland finalists and there are so many of them who won’t want to finish as they did in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in November. When a few weren’t fully fit this winter - Paul Geaney, Stephen O’Brien, and James O’Donoghue spring to mind - 2021 offers a better opportunity.

Kilkenny's Richie Hogan has a shot on goal saved by Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe. Hogan contemplated retirement after being sent off in the 2019 All-Ireland final but chose to stay on. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Hurling-wise, Kilkenny have the oldest panel but will it be a case of Brian Cody informing some of them that their days are numbered as inter-county players or will he harness that experience for a push at an All-Ireland when the turnaround is so quick?

Tipperary are only behind them with six either turning 30 or over next year. As Liam Sheedy enters the final season of his three-year term, there may be a symmetry for some of those players who began their senior Tipperary careers under him in the late 2000s.

Cork’s Patrick Horgan turns 33 in May and is still dreaming of a first All-Ireland SHC title. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

All-Ireland champions Limerick’s elder statesmen, Nickie Quaid and Graeme Mulcahy, are unlikely to be going anywhere although Tom Condon may be thinking things over. That’s not the case for Patrick Horgan who turns 33 in May and is still dreaming of a first All-Ireland SHC title. As much as he accepts his body is no longer what it was because of injury, a second Celtic Cross is a big carrot for Joe Canning.

After his cruciate injury earlier this year, hope springs eternal for Clare veteran forward John Conlon next year while the seasoned campaigners in the Wexford panel will be looking to make the most of what is all but certain to be Davy Fitzgerald’s last year at the helm.

SELECTED TEAMS.

Football (Age in 2021)

MAYO - 12.

Chris Barrett (35); Colm Boyle (35); David Clarke (38); Jason Doherty (32); Rob Hennelly (31); Keith Higgins (36); Lee Keegan (32); Kevin McLoughlin (33); Tom Parsons (33); Aidan O’Shea (31); Seamus O’Shea (35); Donal Vaughan (32).

DUBLIN - 11.

Paddy Andrews (33); Stephen Cluxton (40); Jonny Cooper (32); Michael Fitzsimons (32); James McCarthy (31), Michael Darragh Macauley (35), Philly McMahon (34), Kevin McManamon (35), Rory O’Carroll (32); Cian O’Sullivan (33), Dean Rock (31).

KERRY - 10.

Shane Enright (33); Paul Geaney (31); Brian Kelly (31); Jonathan Lyne (31); David Moran (33); Paul Murphy (30); Stephen O’Brien (30); James O’Donoghue (31); Jack Sherwood (30); Tommy Walsh (33).

MONAGHAN - 5.

Darren Hughes (34); Kieran Hughes (31); Conor McManus (34); Karl O’Connell (33); Drew Wylie (32).

GALWAY - 4.

Gareth Bradshaw (34); Paul Conroy (32); Gary O’Donnell (33), Bernard Power (32).

CORK - 3.

Mark Collins (31); Ruairí Deane (30); James Loughrey (35).

DONEGAL - 3.

Paul Brennan (32); Neil McGee (36); Michael Murphy (32).

TYRONE - 3.

Mattie Donnelly (31); Peter Harte (31); Niall Morgan (30).



Hurling (Age in 2021)

KILKENNY - 7.

Colin Fennelly (32); Conor Fogarty (32); Richie Hogan (33); Eoin Murphy (31); Paul Murphy (32); TJ Reid (34); Walter Walsh (30).

TIPPERARY - 6.

Seamus Callanan (33); Brendan Maher (32); Pádraic Maher (32); Patrick Maher (32); Noel McGrath (31); John O’Dwyer (30).

GALWAY - 5.

David Burke (31); Joe Canning (33); Joseph Cooney (30); Aidan Harte (33); James Skehill (33).

CORK - 4.

Bill Cooper (34); Seamus Harnedy (31); Patrick Horgan (33); Stephen McDonnell (32).

WEXFORD - 4.

Mark Fanning (30); Liam Óg McGovern (30); Paul Morris (31); Matthew O’Hanlon (30).

CLARE - 3.

John Conlon (32); Cathal McInerney (30); Patrick O’Connor (30).

LIMERICK - 3.

Tom Condon (34); Graeme Mulcahy (31); Nickie Quaid (32).

DUBLIN - 3.

Alan Nolan (36); Liam Rushe (31); Conal Keaney (39).

WATERFORD - 2.

Shane Fives (32); Kevin Moran (34).