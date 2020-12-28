Frictionless reappointment of Ronan McCarthy should please Cork GAA supporters

The appointment of a senior manager is always an interesting barometer when it comes to the temperature in a county — the expectations, pressures, and perceptions simmering and seething within.

Can a reappointment be as interesting? Yes, and particularly in the case of Ronan McCarthy with Cork.

On the face of it, the Douglas man getting two more years at the helm of the county footballers looks like a brief escape from the desk drawer for the rubber stamp. Having been in situ for the last three years he seemed a logical choice to continue the work, particularly with the win over Kerry in the Munster semi-final as a calling card.

Logic isn’t always a guiding principle when it comes to such appointments, however.

Until Mark Keane channelled his inner Tadhgie Murphy last month down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh against Kerry it was far from certain that McCarthy would be reappointed as manager. As events turned out, the big youngster from Mitchelstown’s calm finish meant there was no need for the executive to begin a search for a new manager.

In the broadest sense this is progress for Cork, which has often seen its senior managerial appointments become... not a sideshow so much as the main event, a cabaret of personality clashes and resignations. The old Chinese proverb about living in interesting times was sometimes apposite, so a sober, frictionless reappointment is something knowledgeable Cork GAA supporters will welcome.

In the medium term, those same supporters will note the appointment of Bobby O’Dwyer in particular.

Every county nowadays thrums with talk of the ‘pathway’, the magical process which turns the base metal of minors and U20s into the gold of productive senior players. A key element here is continuity, and the link to the underage system charged with producing those young players.

O’Dwyer, as an All-Ireland-winning minor manager, will have a good handle on the potential seniors coming through the ranks.

(The late drama of his side’s All-Ireland minor final victory over Galway in 2019 is another bullet point on the CV: winning an All-Ireland final in extra-time in Croke Park is the kind of experience that all counties would enjoy having in the memory bank.)

The calling card mentioned above raises a couple of interesting questions, of course.

The first is an obvious one: should the win over Kerry have carried so much weight when it came to reappointing the manager?

The simple answer is yes: it seems hard to recall now, even though it was just six weeks ago, but before that game there was an established narrative that Kerry were the only team with the artillery to test Dublin, having drawn with them in last year’s All-Ireland final.

The second question is as obvious as the first: should the loss against Tipperary have carried more weight when it came to reappointing the manager?

The not so simple answer here is yes and no. Obviously that defeat was taken into consideration, but a quick comparison of the results is clarifying.

With due respect to Tipperary, in football terms does a win over Kerry count for more than a loss to the Premier County?

Clearly the members of the executive thought so and an objective valuation of those two results supports them. In the Munster Championship Kerry beat Cork every year since 2013 with one exception — when Tipperary beat Cork in 2016. Hence the weighing of the value of those results.

Cork will continue their development in Division Two of the NFL next year, having escaped Division Three impressively — under Ronan McCarthy’s stewardship.

All told, the sober and logical appointment.