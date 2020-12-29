Davy Fitzgerald: Wexford would have made 'serious' impact but for delayed season

Davy Fitzgerald believes Wexford were primed to show ‘serious’ form last summer and has revealed how the delayed inter-county schedule made a ‘massive difference’ to his team’s fitness.

The 2019 Leinster champions displayed strong Allianz League form with four wins from five, but when action resumed later in the year they lost both of their Championship matches, to Galway and Clare.

The big success story from Wexford in 2020 was the county’s club championships which were impressively run off one after the other, hurling first and then football, though Fitzgerald indicated that this too took a toll on his county panel which has many dual players.

“Listen, if I showed you the fitness results of us in June, you wouldn’t believe them, if I showed them to you in October, it was actually way different,” said Fitzgerald.

“I don’t want to make an excuse, I’d never...I’m not making excuses, but I think we were moving very nicely in March and April and I think we would have been serious probably hitting July.”

Asked to clarify if the panel’s fitness was markedly different, from June to October, the former All-Ireland winning Clare manager nodded:

Massive difference, massive difference.”

Speaking shortly after November’s loss to his native Clare and their Championship exit, Fitzgerald said his team’s tackle count for both Championship games was in the low 40s when typically it was ‘between 95 and 105 tackles’.

Looking back now, he reflected on the ‘taxing’ club hurling and football campaigns and said he hadn’t realised how difficult being a dual player actually is.

“I never actually realised it, I didn’t realise the effect,” said Fitzgerald.

“I remember talking to Podge (Collins, former Clare dual player) about trying to do both and saying it would be tough to do both. I had the majority of my 36 players play both this year.

“I can remember a few managers came out and said, ‘Ah sure Wexford have a massive advantage, they’re finished their club hurling at the end of August’. Now I really wanted football first and hurling second, or vice versa, it wouldn’t have bothered me, because I didn’t want them switching from one code to another, with so many of them being dual players because the chances of them getting injured playing hurling one week and football the other week, because it’s different muscles for hurling and for football.

“So I was definitely an advocate of playing hurling and football (separately) but my God I’ll tell you it’s taxing on the body. The players were playing a county final on the first week in October and a group of our panel didn’t train with us for a week or 10 days coming into October and it was tough going.”

Fitzgerald’s part explanation for the team’s poor Championship returns may give supporters some hope of returning to the top table in 2021.

The Sixmilebridge man maintained that newly crowned MacCarthy Cup champions Limerick certainly aren’t unbeatable.

“I don’t think the gap is massive and I think a number of teams will be trying to figure out a few different bits and pieces. I think the gap is makeable, I think it can be made up.

“Can I say it is Wexford that will do it? I would hope that we are one of the teams in the mix to try and cut that gap. There are certain areas that we are aware of that we have to get better on.

In another two or three years we’ll be able to answer that question about Limerick; whether they’ll have a dynasty or not then. My view is, I don’t think it will be the same as Dublin are in the football. Will Limerick win another All-Ireland? They could win another one or two, I don’t know.

“It’s just I don’t see them doing five or six-in-a-row. But that’s just me thinking that, I admire them and I think they are an unbelievable team but time will tell.”

The GAA’s Standing Committee on Playing Rules has recommended tackling cynical fouling by awarding a penalty when a clear goalscoring opportunity has been prevented by a foul, regardless of where the offence took place.

“If you’re being totally honest about it, if it’s a clear goalscoring opportunity then I think you’re entitled to a penalty,” said Fitzgerald, who isn’t sure if 2021 will be his last season with Wexford.

“I thought it was my last year in 2019, now I’m there in 2021, it’s hard to say.”

