Leinster minor finals postponed

The Leinster MFC and MHC finals have been postponed until “the first available opportunity” due to the new level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

Leinster GAA has confirmed that inter-county minor and U20 games are unable to take place after Sunday.

Offaly are set to contest both minor deciders, with the hurling clash against Kilkenny initially fixed for January 2 in O’Moore Park and the football final against Meath set for the following day at Parnell Park.

“The GAA intends to play the games at the first available opportunity,” Leinster GAA said.

U20 fixtures after December 27, including the Leinster U20 hurling final involving Dublin and Galway on January 3, have also been postponed.