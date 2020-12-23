Cork U20 manager Pat Ryan: We want to play All-Ireland final - if it's safe

Cork U20 manager Pat Ryan is hoping the All-Ireland final at the grade will be played - “so long as it’s safe”.

After Cork edged out Tipperary in the Munster final he said he wanted his side to play the All-Ireland final “so long as it’s safe. That’s paramount. People are losing their lives, people are losing their jobs".

“It’s great they played it off, it’s great it went ahead for our lads, but if they want to wait until February or March or whenever we’ll be there. I don’t think it’d be fair on any team not to finish it out now.”

Ryan was happy with his side’s application in their win: “We were looking for effort, and we got that in spades, the lads tried fierce hard, including the subs we brought on.

“We mightn’t have gotten the 1-12 we got against Limerick the last day, but they emptied the tank, they got the hooks and blocks in.

“Tipperary came back and got the goal, we’d be disappointed with that, but I thought we were deserving winners.

“Jack’s (Cahalane) goal gave us that bit of breathing space. In fairness to Brian O’Sullivan, he could have taken a point with the initial chance but for an eighteen year old he showed good heart and determination to go for a goal. That’s what we’ve asked fellas, to take those opportunities.

“When Alan (Connolly) went off we missed a couple of frees, we had to change our free-taker, but I’m delighted with the lads’ attitude.

“We gave away a lot of frees but we’ve asked the lads to bring intensity to it. We have to be better in our tackling for the final, we need to be smarter, but the intensity we brought was excellent.”

Ryan didn’t accept that Tipperary had left goals after them in the game.

“No, I think our goalie brought off two brilliant saves. you have to make opportunities and I think Tipp’s free count was a lot higher than ours but I felt we were deserving winners.”

The Sarsfields clubman wasn’t upset with the turnovers his side gave up in the game either.

“Not a bit disappointed to be honest, the lads worked hard and when you beat Tipperary in a Munster final you’re not going to be looking at negatives.

“The lads broke their asses and you’re going to make mistakes on December 23rd, we have to be cognisant of that. What the lads put out there was fantastic for 18-, 19-, 20-year-olds.”