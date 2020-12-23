Rebel Óg to move main competitions to U13, U15 and U17 in line with national policy

Rebel Óg will move their main grade for under-age GAA activity in Cork to U13, U15 and U17 in accordance with the national policy from Croke Park.

While most counties had already committed to the move, the Cork competitions will also follow suit with 2021 acting as a transition year for the players who will miss out on a playing minor championship 'on the age' due to the move.

"In 2021, Rebel Óg plan, in accordance with National Policy, to run their main age grades at Fé13, Fé15 and Fé17," a statement from the group said. "As 2021 will be a transition year to these new main age grades, we will also organise competitions at Fé12, Fé14, Fé16 and Fé18. We will organise minor championships in both Fé17 and Fé18 to ensure that players with their 18th birthday in 2021 have a minor championship."

The move of the main grades to odd years is intended to benefit player retention and keeping teenagers playing hurling and football into their late teens and, eventual, to continue playing as adults.

"Rebel Óg are currently working on a revised fixture plan for 2021 taking into account the new situation with regard to main age grades, the decision to play both Fé17 and Fé18 championships in 2021, the requirement to provide a comprehensive and appropriate games programme for all players and feedback received from clubs."

Clubs will be asked to grade their teams in an online portal in the first week of January, Rebel Óg added.