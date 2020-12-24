Watch what happens when a Cork GAA legend met a seven-year-old hurling star

A chance meeting between Cork legend Seán Óg Ó hAilpín and a young hurling fanatic has taken the internet by storm.

The video clip of seven-year-old Mason Slyne and the former All-Ireland winning captain has garnered over 80,000 views on Facebook since it was posted earlier this week.

Mason - who plays hurling and football for Valley Rovers - impresses Ó hAilpín with his incredible range of skills off left and right.

His talents have already been recognised and rewarded. Earlier this year Mason - a first class pupil in Scoil Eoin, Innishannon - was second overall in a Cork Sciath na Scol skills competition. The winner was a boy in sixth class.

Mason’s mother, Rebecca, explained: “On Saturday, we went to the ballwall in Innishannon for a puck around. Mason wasn’t overly happy that day as his usual hurley was in for repairs so he was using a bigger one. I had spotted a lovely little van selling coffee next to Barrett’s pub in the village so I promised him a hot chocolate on our way home to cheer him up.”

Mason continued his puck around while they waited at the van (Quirkey Kitchen) which is owned by Siobhan Quirke who is originally from Innishannon and is married to Seán Óg.

Cork legend Seán Óg Ó hAilpín meets seven-year-old Mason Slyne who plays for Valley Rovers

Rebecca continued: “Seán Óg just stepped out from behind the van and put up his hand for Mason to hit the sliotar to him. He couldn’t have been nicer - he spent 10 or 15 minutes with Mason doing different drills and giving him advice.

“Mason didn’t have a clue who he was but they were chatting away and he was telling Seán Óg about the Christy Ring documentary that he saw on television last week.

“Seán Óg then told him about Christy Ring’s famous line: ‘never take your eyes off the ball - even when it's in the referees pocket’.

“He was so good with Mason. Mason had no idea who he was, he just thought that he was a ‘normal’ person who was happy to play hurling with him.” And what did Seán Óg make of Mason’s skills?

“He asked him his name so that he could listen out for it in the future!”

Later that night Rebecca showed Mason clips from YouTube of Seán Óg in his prime playing for Cork.

The reaction?

“He was weak,” she laughed. “He couldn’t believe it. One of the things he couldn’t get over was all the players not wearing helmets. But he definitely knows who Seán Óg is now!”

Rebecca posted the video clip on social media later that evening and it was subsequently picked up and shared out by Buff Egan’s hurling banter page on Facebook.

Young Mason even received a call out from Egan who predicts the young tyro will be ‘lining out for Cork in the future.’ There is certainly red in Mason’s immediate future - as he counts down the hours, minutes and seconds to the arrival of Santa Claus later tonight.

But it seems his love of GAA extends far beyond the Cork county bounds.

“He is so excited,” his mom explained, “he has asked Santa for a new hurling helmet, a Kerry jersey with David Clifford’s number on the back and a Dublin squad top.”