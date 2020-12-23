Players to watch as Tipp and Cork do battle in Munster U20 final

1 Devon Ryan (Tipperary)

For Tipperary, Max Hackett caught the eye late on in the Munster semi-final against Waterford, striking for that levelling goal. However, Tipperary had reason to be grateful to Devon Ryan for his accuracy all through.

The Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams wing forward hit 2-10 over the course of his 73-odd minutes on the field, and eight of those points came from frees. At any level a reliable freetaker is a must and Tipperary will look to Ryan to perform to the same high level in tonight’s decider.

2 Daire Connery (Cork)

Connery popped up for his senior inter-county debut against Waterford in this year’s Munster Championship — not surprisingly, having been earmarked as a bright prospect for some time now.

His display against Limerick was an encouraging one for Cork boss Pat Ryan — in addition to doing the pick and shovel work around the middle of the field, the Na Piarsaigh clubman chipped in with four points from play, courtesy of his immaculate striking. Cork will need a repeat performance this evening.

3 Substitutes

Neither Colin O’Brien of Cork nor James Devaney of Tipperary started the last day out but either could tip the scales this evening.

O’Brien hit five points for Cork when he came on against Limerick, including three sideline cuts that went straight over.

Devaney chipped in with a point on his introduction against Waterford but the speedy attacker has valuable experience gathered in Borris-Illeigh’s run to the All-Ireland club final and could be a vital part of the jigsaw for manager John Devane.