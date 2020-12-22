Brian Hayes and Colin O'Brien named to start for Cork in U20 final

After their bench inspired them to a victory over Limerick last time out, Cork's U20 manager Pat Ryan has made three changes ahead of the Munster U20 final against Tipperary.

Into the team for the Páirc Uí Chaoimh clash are Darragh Flynn at midfield with Brian Hayes and Colin O'Brien come into the half-forward line. Brian Roche moves into the full-forward line as Sean Twomey, Jack Cahalane and Sam Quirke must be content with spots on the subs bench.

St Finbarr's man Hayes hit 1-4 in the semi-final win at the LIT Gaelic Grounds while O'Brien, who came on at the beginning of extra time and scored 0-5, including three sideline cuts.

The inside forward line of Roche, Shane Barrett and Blackrock's Alan Connelly scored 1-11 between them against Limerick and will be looking to lead the side again.

At the other end of the pitch, defender Conor O'Callaghan from Dromtarriffe captains the side.

Tipperary, who also needed extra time to secure their place in the final, named an unchanged side to that who defeated Waterford.

Manager John Devane has juggled his forward line however, with Devon Ryan, who scored 2-10 in the semi-final, moving to centre forward and Conor Bowe starting in the inside line.

Max Hackett, a goalscorer in the win over the Déise, is again listed amongst the substitutes. He is joined on the bench by John Ryan (Boherlahan Dualla), Eoin Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields) and Willie Barry (Cappawhite) who are all promoted to the match-day 24.

TIPPERARY: A Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); J Ryan (Arravale Rovers), C Whelan (Carrick Davins), E McBride (JK Brackens); F Purcell (Drom & Inch), E Connolly (Cashel King Cormacks, captain), R McCormack Borris-Ileigh); K Maher (Borris-Ileigh), K McCarthy (Toomevara); G O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy), D Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), S Ryan (Templederry Kenyons); A Ormond (JK Brackens), K O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs), C Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy).

CORK: E Davis (St Catherine’s); C O’ Callaghan (Dromtarrif, captain), E Roche (Bride Rovers), A Walsh-Barry (Carrigtwohill); D Connery (Na Piarsaigh), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), D O’ Leary (Watergrasshill); T O’ Connell (Midleton), D Flynn (Ballygiblin); E Carey (Kilworth), B Hayes (St Finbarrs), C O’ Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown); B Roche (Bride Rovers), A Connolly (Blackrock), S Barrett (Blarney).