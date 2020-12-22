Connacht minor final brought forward to St Stephen's Day ahead of Covid restrictions

On Sunday, Sligo stunned defending provincial champions Mayo
An aerial view of the new Connacht GAA Air Dome at the Centre of Excellence in Bekan, which is nearing completion and is expected to be operational next month. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 17:03
Joel Slattery

The Connacht MFC final between Roscommon and Sligo has been brought forward to St Stephen's Day ahead of Level 5 coronavirus restrictions set to take effect after Christmas.

The game, initially due to be played early in the new year, was already brought forward by 10 days to December 29 and now will take place three days earlier to beat the incoming restrictions.

The game will take place at the Connacht Centre of Excellence and will throw in at 4.30pm.

On Sunday, Sligo stunned defending provincial champions Mayo at the Bekan venue while, earlier last week, Roscommon were comfortable eight-point winners over Galway.

The incoming Level 5 restrictions mean the All-Ireland series, scheduled for mid-January, is in doubt.

