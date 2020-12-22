Munster MFC final: Three key talking points as Kerry bid to make history against Clare

Can the Kerry minor class of 2020 create their own little piece of history by winning the county’s eighth consecutive provincial minor crown?
Munster MFC final: Three key talking points as Kerry bid to make history against Clare

Darragh O’Sullivan celebrates scoring a late free in Kerry’s Munster MFC final extra-time win over Cork. A substitute last week, O’Sullivan is named in the starting 15 tonight. Picture: Inpho/James Crombie

Tue, 22 Dec, 2020 - 07:00
Eoghan Cormican

Can Kerry make history?

After a weekend where history was made in Croke Park on both Saturday and Sunday, can the Kerry minor class of 2020 create their own little piece of history by winning the county’s eighth consecutive provincial minor crown?

Kerry won seven Munster minor football titles on the bounce from 1945-51, a feat matched last year when James Costello’s 2019 group narrowly overcame Cork in the provincial decider at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to extend the county’s latest winning sequence of Munster crowns.

Across the four provinces, no county has ever managed a run of eight provincial minor football titles in a row. Therein lies the goal for Kerry at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The importance of silverware for Clare football

No more than Tipperary and their Munster SFC triumph, provincial silverware would be a real shot in the arm to the development, promotion, and progression of Clare football. 

Tonight is Clare’s third Munster MFC final appearance in four years. The recent 20 and 19-point quarter and semi-final wins over Tipperary and Limerick would suggest the current crop are better placed than those that went before them to topple the Kingdom and deliver the county a first title at this grade since 1953.

Tuesday might be the end of the line for winners as well as losers

Irrespective of the result, will Tuesday night be the end of the road for both teams? With case numbers rising rapidly and a third national lockdown appearing imminent, there are no guarantees the All-Ireland MFC will be concluded, as scheduled, in mid to late January.

Inter-county underage competitions did not secure an exemption on the last occasion the country moved to Level 5 restrictions and so there would need to be a change of approach from the Department of Sport to enable the All-Ireland MFC to be played through to its conclusion next month.

That the Connacht MFC final has been brought forward by 10 days to December 29 shows the understandable wariness of provincial councils that there might not be an opportunity to finish underage inter-county competitions in January.

More in this section

PwC All Stars 2017 Revealed: Here's how the GAA fixture calendar will look in 2021
Wait to complete 2020 club calendar ‘a festering sore’ for GAA, says Feargal McGill Wait to complete 2020 club calendar ‘a festering sore’ for GAA, says Feargal McGill
GAA Fixtures Master Plan 2018 announcement GAA to seek State aid to run 2021 All-Ireland championships

All-Ireland Ladies Football final draws 425,000 viewers on TG4

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices