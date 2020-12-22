All-Ireland Ladies Football final draws 425,000 viewers on TG4

The TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football finals drew 425,000 viewers in total on Sunday.

TG4 was the most popular channel in Ireland during its live coverage of the 2020 finals yesterday, with viewing share twice that of its nearest challenger during the match period.

In total, 425,000 people in all tuned into TG4’s live coverage of the TG4 Senior and Intermediate finals on Sunday afternoon, while the senior final between Dublin and Cork was watched by almost one in four television viewers in Ireland.

It had an average of 170,000 viewers throughout the match and was TG4’s second most popular programme of 2020 to date. Audiences peaked at 230,000 towards the end as Dublin closed in on four-in-a-row.

