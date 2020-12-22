Noelle Healy: The future is bright, the future is blue

Irrespective of whether players retire in the weeks and months ahead, there is enough talent within Mick Bohan’s Dublin panel to push on and win further All-Irelands, according to Noelle Healy.

One-third of Dublin’s starting team for Sunday’s four-in-a-row All-Ireland win are in their 30s, with captain Sinéad Aherne (33) on the go since 2003, while Lyndsey Davey (31) and Siobhán McGrath (32) both made their inter-county debuts a year later in 2004.

That Dublin were in no way hindered by the half-time departure of Aherne highlights the conveyor belt of talent in the capital, the captain’s 20-year-old replacement, Kate Sullivan, kicking a superb point after the second water break.

Twenty-three-year-old corner-back Aoife Kane was another to contribute on the scoresheet, while there were tour-de-force second-half showings from the midfield pairing of Lauren Magee (23) and Jennifer Dunne (20).

Healy (29) is optimistic Dublin — who are now 21 championship games unbeaten — can remain at the summit even if the panel is hit by a retirement or two during the off-season.

“This is our seventh All-Ireland final in a row. We are getting older, there are a lot more of us over 30 than there was when we started this journey. I don’t think there is any pressure on anyone, people will take time over Christmas to reflect. Regardless of whether people step away, there is enough talent in the group to push on.”

“You could see that coming off the bench on Sunday and even in our in-house games, there is that structure and ethos within the group that it is always next person up. The structure within Dublin, hopefully, will ensure that regardless of who steps away, there will still be people to step into the breach.

“It is great to see younger people coming through, the likes of Orlagh Nolan, Kate Sullivan, Aoife Kane I thought was phenomenal. Really drove us on in the second half. That point Aoife got really set the tone for us.”

Of their four All-Ireland winning campaigns, the anaesthetist described 2020 as the “toughest”.

“This one means an awful lot. Once we got over the line in 2017 and then beating Cork in 2018, there were so many people who could have said, ‘I am happy with my lot, we have done enough’. It shows the drive, character, and friendship in the group that we just want to keep going and really set something for this group.”

Having played her club football with Mourneabbey while working in Cork last year, winning Cork, Munster, and All-Ireland club titles in the process, the Dublin forward made a point of seeking out and commiserating with her old clubmates Eimear Meaney, Máire O’Callaghan, and the O’Sullivan sisters.

“I went straight over to give them a hug. They were understandably heartbroken. It is hard to see them like that, but I have an awful lot of respect and fondness for those girls.”

For fellow forward Lyndsey Davey, this run of success is sweetened by all the heartbreak that preceded it.

“This is my 10th All-Ireland final. At one stage I had lost four and won one, so to turn around and to have won five is unbelievable. I take great pride in playing with Dublin and to be still contributing is fantastic.

“We knew in the second half we just had to compose ourselves. Once we got ahead in that third quarter, it was all about controlling it.

“With the rivalry we have with Cork in the past, any day you beat Cork is a good day.”