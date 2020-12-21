Kerry make two changes for Munster MFC final

Kerry boss James Costello has made two changes to the side which defeated Cork for Tuesday night's Electric Ireland Munster MFC final against Clare.

Cillian Burke from Milltown/Castlemaine, who was hugely impressive off the bench in last week's 0-21 to 1-15 extra time victory is named at wing back while Churchill’s Darragh O’Sullivan replaces Rory Burns at corner forward. O'Sullivan was introduced in the 39th minute of the semi-final and scored 0-5 (4 frees and 1 mark).

There is also one change on the bench where Eoghan Hassett of Laune Rangers replaces Shane Bastible, as Kerry attempt to complete eight Munster finals wins in a row and capture their 50th title in the process. The decider is fixed for the LIT Gaelic Grounds and throws in at 7pm. The game will be livestreamed from the Spórt TG4 YouTube account

KERRY (MFC v Clare): Sean Broderick (John Mitchels); Cian O’Donoghue (St Mary’s Cahersiveen), Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks), Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin); Paudie O’Leary (Gneeveguilla), Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine); Oisín Maunsell (Na Gaeil) (Captain), Caolán Ó Connaill (Castlegregory); Keith Evans (Keel), William Shine (Killarney Legion), Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory); Cian McMahon (Dr Crokes), Aaron O’Shea (Listry), Darragh O’Sullivan (Churchill).

Subs: Ben Quilter (Austin Stacks), Ruairí Burns (Sneem), Jack McElligott (Listowel Emmets), Darragh Fleming (Killarney Legion), Conor Horan (Austin Stacks), Marc Manning (Lios Póil), Maurice O Connell (Castlegregory), Jordan Kissane (Austin Stacks), Eoghan Hassett (Laune Rangers).