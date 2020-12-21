James Horan finds positives for Mayo amid All-Ireland final agony

With the main prize again eluding them, James Horan found himself cherry-picking the positives from 2020 that might bring about a different ending in 2021.

That he would immediately lean towards the newcomers in the Mayo team and the impression they made during the county’s 49-day championship was anything but a surprise.

Four of the five starters who made their All-Ireland final debut on Saturday — Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, Ryan O’Donoghue, and Tommy Conroy — did so a month and a half after tasting inter-county championship fare for the first time. Second-half sub Jordan Flynn is another who had not played championship prior to November 1.

Midfielder Matthew Ruane and subs Michael Plunkett and James Carr, meanwhile, are 2019 championship debutants who also had their first All-Ireland final run out on Saturday.

This injection and elevation of new faces is the most visible feature of Horan’s reconstruction of the Mayo team since his reappointment two years ago. 51 players have since been afforded game-time, 39 alone this year.

Whether the new Mayo build is capable of bridging the gap to 1951 is a question that won’t be reviewed and its answer updated for another six or seven months, but, for the time being, Horan believes there is “a huge amount” to take — and develop on — from this truncated season.

“The performances of Ryan O’Donoghue and Oisín Mullin today, the likes of Eoghan McLaughlin, Tommy Conroy, Jordan Flynn came on today, there’s an awful lot of guys who have done a huge amount in a short space of time.”

What still needs work is achieving a level of panel depth that enables Mayo to match Dublin’s bench impact.

Second-half replacement Darren Coen did kick a point in the 63rd minute, their first from play in just over half an hour, but the overall contribution of the Mayo reinforcements was way below what Dublin’s Brian Howard and Paul Mannion brought to the table when sprung.

Coen was unable to hold onto a wayward Niall Scully pass not long after his point, while he, twice, and James Carr both failed to split the posts with point attempts in the ensuing passages.

“Some of their subs made a big difference. We didn’t, maybe, get the impact we’d like from the guys coming on. Brian Howard, Paul Mannion came on. Some of those subs won a lot of primary possession. They were dangerous, so that had an impact at the end,” said Horan.

Frustrating the Mayo manager was the frequency at which his team cheaply coughed up possession at crucial stages.

“We were looking in a strong position [heading into the final quarter]. We ran out of juice maybe a little bit and a bit loose with some of the possession at key times.

“It cost us as Dublin got stronger and stronger as the game went on.

“Dublin were very good in the last quarter and controlled it well. We had a few rushed shots. There were a few balls bounced around the middle that we could have got, but they got them.”

Similar to the 2016 drawn final, the concession of two first-half goals meant Mayo’s impressive opening half showing was not reflected in the interval scoreline which had their opponents 2-6 to 0-10 in front.

“Dublin are a goal threat from multiple fronts, at any time.

“But our response to those goals was very good. I thought on our kickouts and their kickouts we did very well. We got some good scores, missed a few which fell short into the goalkeeper’s hands and they are a killer.

“As I said, I just felt we had a lot of possession, and some of it we lost very cheaply. That cost us in the end.”

The Mayo boss described Paddy Durcan’s injury-enforced half-time departure as “a huge loss”.

“The first ball he went for, he felt something in his quad. And couldn’t run after that. We had to adjust and move players around.”