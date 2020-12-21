Con O’Callaghan cherishes special bond with Dublin teammates 

In Eoin Liston terms, Con O’Callaghan is minus three — that is three Celtic Crosses short of Dublin’s most decorated footballers.

Just 24, he may be a plus by the time he finishes up but to be playing in such a glittering team is an honour for the Cuala man.

“We are very much aware of the lucky and privileged position we are in. And it’s something that we do regularly talk about in our bunker in DCU, or wherever we train. It’s something we regularly touch on.

“I love playing and I am blessed to be playing with so many good players, lads that I looked up to. To be playing with Stephen Cluxton, James McCarthy, even Mick Fitz(simons) from my own club. It’s something I cherish and I know the lads do inside.

"We also have a really, really strong connection and bond within the team. I suppose it helps when we are winning but even when we are not, we are very, very tight when things aren’t going well.”

Unlike that magnificent seven who claimed their eighth medals on Saturday, O’Callaghan with the likes of Brian Fenton remains unbeaten in Championship football. And with those elder team-mates, he has now won All-Irelands under three different structures — qualifiers, Super 8s and now knock-out.

And in the time of pandemic the significance of this latest glory is not lost on him when he considered this was a competition that might never happen.

“Even when we came back, when we were allowed to train in the little pods, before we were allowed to properly train I know a lot of lads were a little bit hesitant for their own health and stuff and their loved ones’ health.

“And even when you have that time off, some people were kind of thinking through things and maybe some people lost a bit of motivation because there is no end line in sight. We don’t know if it will happen, when it will happen.

“But definitely then it started to grow that bond again, here’s a date we are going to be playing this date. It’s winter football. So what? That kind of bond and motivation and momentum starts to build and once it builds, it’s something powerful.”

‘Band of brothers’ is an expression Dublin players have regularly described themselves as and being able to play football during Covidrestrictions brought them closer, says O’Callaghan.

“Like all my friends, I wasn’t able to see my closest friends, some of my brothers and my sister had moved out of the house. To be able to play and train two and three times a week, they really are your brothers, your family, the backroom staff. Like, we do recognise that we are in a really, really privileged position.

“We did talk about it at the start, that there is that added, not weight on your shoulder, but that added privilege that you are able to do what you want, when so many people are going through really, really hard times, young people and old people alike. We were really grateful for that and it’s something we definitely touched on a lot.”

Intensity

O’Callaghan acknowledged just how difficult Mayo have made matters for Dublin in Saturday’s first half.

“I talked to the other lads there and it’s something that always happens with Mayo. They bring such a fierce intensity. We knew that was the case and we had spoken about it. It’s a different story speaking about it and actually being out there.

“You can review all the tapes that you want and say there are opportunities inside or there are goal opportunities but when you are in the white heat of battle, and someone is facing you down, putting you under pressure, getting contact on you, it’s much different. You are forced to make mistakes and that’s something they do really well. We struggled to come to grips with that early on.”

The absence of spectators throughout this Championship was not something he had to get his head around.

“Once you get into the game you kind of get lost in the game. The warm-up is strange, you are coming out to that same music and there are no cheers, there is no atmosphere, there is no nothing.

“As soon as the ball is thrown in, you really do get lost in your own performance and the team’s performance, what is working, what is not working. I suppose the big moments you sometimes hear that cheer, but a lot of the time you are just lost in your own game, and trying to get into that flow state, so it is a little bit different but once you get into the thick of it, you are just lost in it. Fear and flow, it’s a good way to be.”