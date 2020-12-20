'It is easy convince lads with a Limerick jersey they should be winning tight games'

Manager Diarmuid Mullins has led Limerick to successive Munster MHC titles.

“It is great to get it back-to-back. These are players for the future who will play with the seniors and U20s. They have that confidence from watching the seniors over the years and from watching the minors last year. Guys like Cathal O’Neill, Colm Coughlan and Aidan O’Connor going on playing with the U20s, they were at this stage last year. It is very easy convince lads with a Limerick jersey they should be winning tight games.”

The capacity to conjure up goals – one in either half – was noteworthy.

“Paddy (O’Donovan) was there last year, he has been great. He had a great finish to that goal in the first-half. And then Adam (English) played a great ball into Eoin Harmon for the second goal and that was a lovely finish as well.

“The other side of it is, we have played two games now and we haven’t conceded a goal which is great credit to our defence and to Tomás (Lynch) in the goal.”

Limerick’s work-rate in extra-time was notable.

“Darragh Droog looks after our physical conditioning and any team Darragh looks after is going to be top-class. I know we had a couple of lads coming off with cramp, but by and large, the lads were fantastic.”

Limerick will plan for an All-Ireland semi-final against Galway after Christmas.

“Galway have a lot of last year’s team. I know their manager Brian Hanley well. He is a great guy and I suppose he is trying to do the same thing as we are in Limerick, to bring players through.

“We played them here two weeks ago and they were very impressive. We will see if we can close the gap. Last year we played well against Kilkenny in the first-half and died in the second. I think these guys are keen to give a good account of themselves.”