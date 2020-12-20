Cork can't deny Dublin four-in-a-row of All-Ireland titles

Dublin 1-10 Cork 1-5

A commanding second-half performance by Dublin saw them claim a fourth consecutive All-Ireland senior ladies football title in Croke Park this evening.

Dublin were sloppy and out of sorts in a first half at the end of which Cork led 1-3 to 0-3. However, they were a far more clinical outfit on the turnaround, Carla Rowe helping herself to 1-2 in less than six minutes.

Her goal came as the result of an exquisitely-taken penalty she herself won after Jennifer Dunne powered through. Martina O’Brien was adjudged to have brought down Rowe and she followed that goal up with two frees to give Dublin a three-point edge.

Dublin's Noelle Healy reaches for the ball beside Melissa Duggan of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Twice Ciara O’Sullivan and Finn cut the deficit to two points but each time Dublin responded with points of their own. Any chance Cork had of a late comeback ended when captain Doireann O’Sullivan was sin-binned and shortly afterwards, Noelle Healy provided Dublin’s insurance point before Rowe sent over her third free in the final minute.

Cork were off to a flier in the second minute when Áine O’Sullivan finished empathically past Ciara Trant. A strong run by Ciara O’Sullivan had Dublin on the backfoot and when she offloaded to Doireann O’Sullivan she showed quick hands to feed her fellow full-forward.

A Nicole Owens point followed at the other end but Dublin were making little of their possession dominance count. A goal chance looked on in the fifth minute when Sinead Goldrick had a clear sight of goal but chose instead to hand-pass and the attack broke down.

Dublin's Nicole Owens keeps the ball from going out over the sideline at Croke Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cork were far more economical and scored the next two points, O’Sullivan adding to her earlier goal following a driving run by Hannah Looney in the eighth minute. Orla Finn opened her account four minutes later.

Cork were living dangerously for the remainder of the half, Owens shooting straight at O’Brien and then the usually cool Healy pulling a low shot wide when she was put through by Niamh McEvoy.

Dublin's Jennifer Dunne in action against Doireann O'Sullivan and Maire O'Callaghan of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

At the other end, Niamh Collins did well to intercept following some good work by Finn and Ciara O’Sullivan but the clearer chances were being created by Dublin, who racked up six wides by the break.

A Sinead Aherne free followed by a Healy point brought Dublin to within two points. Cork wing-back Melissa Duggan then had a sniff of goal only to be thwarted by Trant. Cork, who only registered their first wide just over five minutes from the end of the half, finished out the half with a point, Finn punishing a foul by Collins on the dynamic Duggan.

Scorers for Dublin: C Rowe (1-3, 1-0 pen, 0-3 frees); N Owens, N Healy (0-2 each); S Aherne (free), A Kane, K Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: Á O’Sullivan (1-1); O Finn (0-3, 2 frees); C O’Sullivan (0-1).

DUBLIN: C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, L Caffrey; A Kane, S McGrath, S Goldrick; L Magee, J Dunne; N Healy, L Davey, C Rowe; S Aherne (c), N McEvoy, N Owens.

Subs for Dublin: K Sullivan for S Aherne (inj h-t); O Nolan for A Kane, S McCaffrey for N McEvoy (both 47); C O’Connor for N Owens (58); S Aherne for L Davey (59).

Yellow card: L Magee (60).

CORK: M O’Brien; M Duggan, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, A Hutchings, S Kelly; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; E Kiely, C O’Sullivan, O Finn; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan (c), S Noonan.

Subs for Cork: N Cotter for E Kiely (42); S O’Leary for O Finn, L Coppinger for S Noonan (both 53); A Kelleher for E Meaney, M Cahalane for S Kelly (both 59.

Yellow card: D O’Sullivan (56).

Referee: J Murphy (Carlow).