The winning and losing of the All-Ireland final: Dublin didn't need to be perfect, Mayo did

Dublin’s bench and the lack of impact from Mayo’s

There are any number of means to measure Dublin’s strength in depth. Consider, as an example, the fact that they left men boasting a total of 22 All-Ireland senior medals between them stewing on the bench for the entirety of Saturday night’s proceedings.

Mayo had uttered noises about the strides they had made in swelling the effectiveness of their second wave but there was no comparison between the two benches as the game went down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

Dessie Farrell and James Horan alluded to that afterwards and it’s hard to escape the conclusion that Mayo now need their veterans to stick around even longer and their fresher faces to continue their recent rate of improvement if this disparity is to diminish.

That Brian Howard had to be ushered in as a replacement says it all about Dublin’s options. Paul Mannion is one of the best forwards in the game, Cormac Costello a man who rarely fails to impress when offered a run, and Colm Basquel’s rep as ‘the best club footballer in Dublin’ is well-known by now.

How do you live with that?

Goals win games

It’s 2009 since a side scored more goals in an All-Ireland final and lost. That was the year Cork scored one to Kerry’s none but could only respond to the Kingdom’s 16 points with nine of their own. Mayo just haven’t scored enough goals in their five finals going back to 2012.

Flick through the tape of this latest appearance and it’s hard to see any time that they really threatened Stephen Cluxton’s goal. There was a moment at the start of the fourth quarter when Eoghan McLaughlin spilled the ball rushing in. Aside from that? A blocked shot in injury-time?

Not scoring them is bad enough but conceding one after 13 seconds only magnifies the problem. Mayo’s man-on-man approach for much of the game always left open the possibility that one slip, or one burn, could be costly and they paid the ultimate price. Twice.

It’s also their misfortune that Dublin were far more clinical in terms of goal chances than they had been earlier in the championship. Kerry, on that horrible, wet day back in 2015, are the only side to have kept a clean sheet against the Dubs in a final this last ten years.

Mayo mistakes

Mayo got so much right. They showed so much resilience in responding to that early Dean Rock goal, and again when Con O’Callaghan claimed the second in the third quarter, but James Horan was right to regret too much “sloppy” play on their own part.

There was a point early on, after they had scrubbed out Rock’s goal, when they were turned over four times in four attacks. They dropped far too many point attempts into the hands of Stephen Cluxton when to do so once at this level is nothing short of infuriating and they were blocked down three times as well.

Let’s be clear, though, Dublin were guilty of the same misdemeanours at times and the carelessness on both sides spread to the shooting with Ciaran Kilkenny, of all people, kicking two bad wides in the first half just an example of the shortfalls in that department.

But Dublin didn’t need to be perfect to win this. Mayo did. Or something close to it. They weren’t.