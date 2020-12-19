Offaly survive Kildare scare to reach Leinster final

OFFALY 2-10 KILDARE 2-7

Offaly survived a late scare before they deservedly booked their place in the county’s first Leinster Minor Football final since 2010 in Newbridge today.

The visitors were much the better side for the majority of the game, they led by ten points at one stage in the first half, but a strong Kildare finish left them clinging on nervously at the end.

Frees from Jamie Guing (2) and Keith O’Neill helped Offaly into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead by the first half water break.

Adam Fanning scored the first point after the restart for Kildare but that only sparked Offaly into their best spell of the game.

O’Neill scored their first point from play in the 20th minute and that was quickly by a score from John Furlong, son of manager Ken and grandson of the great Offaly goalkeeper Martin.

Offaly’s first goal arrived in the 24th minute when Cathal Ryan pounced to score from close range after Cormac Barker had saved Cormac Egan’s initial shot.

Guing added another free and then O’Neill made it 2-3 without reply with a rasping drive in the 29th minute.

Kildare’s reply was immediate when Oisin O’Sullivan retrieved Shane Farrell’s wayward shot and blasted home.

Two Adam Fanning frees either side of half time left five in it but Egan and Ryan pointed to pull Offaly further clear.

Kildare stepped up a gear moving into the final quarter and scored three points in a row but their chances received a huge blow when captain Elliot Byrne was shown a black card for dragging down Egan.

When Guing and Pauric Robbins kicked excellent scores it looked like Offaly were easing to victory but Kildare were given a lifeline by Oisin O’Sullivan’s injury time goal.

That was as close as they got though and Luke Killian’s late red card after picking up his second yellow card summed up their day as it was Offaly who were celebrating at the final whistle.

Scorers for Offaly: K O’Neill 1-2 (1f), J Guing 0-4 (3fs), C Ryan 1-1, C Egan, J Furlong, P Robbins 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: O O’Sullivan 2-2, A Fanning 0-4 (3fs), B Fitzsimons 0-1.

OFFALY: D Dunican; D Finneran, T Hyland, C Conroy, D Dempsey, C Ryan, G O’Meara; J Furlong, H Plunkett; M Dalton, A Egan, P Robbins, J Guing, K O’Neill, C Egan.

Subs: J Bergin for Plunkett, 57; D McDaid for Hyland, 60; S Finneran for Dalton, 60+1; S Afolabi-Joseph for O’Neill, 60+1.

KILDARE: C Barker; R Burke, E Byrne, F Tully, H O’Neill, J McKevitt, F O’Giollainl; S Farrell, C Lonergan; C Litton, D Swords, J Ledwidge, A Fanning, C Grimes, O O’Sullivan.

Subs: L Killian for Farrell, h/t; D Sloane for O’Neill, h/t; C Kehoe for Grimes, 39; B Fitzsimons for Ledwidge, 47; J McGrath for Swords, 57;

Referee: D O’Connor (Dublin).