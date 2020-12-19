Offaly survive Kildare scare to reach Leinster final

Offaly will meet Meath in the Leinster MFC final
Offaly survive Kildare scare to reach Leinster final
Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 14:50
Ger McNally

OFFALY 2-10 KILDARE 2-7 

Offaly survived a late scare before they deservedly booked their place in the county’s first Leinster Minor Football final since 2010 in Newbridge today.

The visitors were much the better side for the majority of the game, they led by ten points at one stage in the first half, but a strong Kildare finish left them clinging on nervously at the end.

Frees from Jamie Guing (2) and Keith O’Neill helped Offaly into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead by the first half water break.

Adam Fanning scored the first point after the restart for Kildare but that only sparked Offaly into their best spell of the game.

O’Neill scored their first point from play in the 20th minute and that was quickly by a score from John Furlong, son of manager Ken and grandson of the great Offaly goalkeeper Martin.

Offaly’s first goal arrived in the 24th minute when Cathal Ryan pounced to score from close range after Cormac Barker had saved Cormac Egan’s initial shot.

Guing added another free and then O’Neill made it 2-3 without reply with a rasping drive in the 29th minute.

Kildare’s reply was immediate when Oisin O’Sullivan retrieved Shane Farrell’s wayward shot and blasted home.

Two Adam Fanning frees either side of half time left five in it but Egan and Ryan pointed to pull Offaly further clear.

Kildare stepped up a gear moving into the final quarter and scored three points in a row but their chances received a huge blow when captain Elliot Byrne was shown a black card for dragging down Egan.

When Guing and Pauric Robbins kicked excellent scores it looked like Offaly were easing to victory but Kildare were given a lifeline by Oisin O’Sullivan’s injury time goal.

That was as close as they got though and Luke Killian’s late red card after picking up his second yellow card summed up their day as it was Offaly who were celebrating at the final whistle.

Scorers for Offaly: K O’Neill 1-2 (1f), J Guing 0-4 (3fs), C Ryan 1-1, C Egan, J Furlong, P Robbins 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: O O’Sullivan 2-2, A Fanning 0-4 (3fs), B Fitzsimons 0-1.

OFFALY: D Dunican; D Finneran, T Hyland, C Conroy, D Dempsey, C Ryan, G O’Meara; J Furlong, H Plunkett; M Dalton, A Egan, P Robbins, J Guing, K O’Neill, C Egan. 

Subs: J Bergin for Plunkett, 57; D McDaid for Hyland, 60; S Finneran for Dalton, 60+1; S Afolabi-Joseph for O’Neill, 60+1. 

KILDARE: C Barker; R Burke, E Byrne, F Tully, H O’Neill, J McKevitt, F O’Giollainl; S Farrell, C Lonergan; C Litton, D Swords, J Ledwidge, A Fanning, C Grimes, O O’Sullivan. 

Subs: L Killian for Farrell, h/t; D Sloane for O’Neill, h/t; C Kehoe for Grimes, 39; B Fitzsimons for Ledwidge, 47; J McGrath for Swords, 57;

Referee: D O’Connor (Dublin).

More in this section

Corofin v Kilcoo - AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final New League structure as GAA master calendar for 2021 revealed
Stephen Cluxton 10/8/2019 Dublin vs Mayo: Oisín McConville and John Divilly's player-by-player guide to the All-Ireland final
Declan O'Sullivan 3/8/2015 Kerry county board propose Declan O’Sullivan for Kerry U20 football post 
Liam Kelly and Colin Dunne 19/12/2020

Alan Bowden kicks Meath to victory over Laois

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices