Dublin power into final after blitzing Wexford

Leinster U20 HC: Dublin 1-19 Wexford 1-10

Dublin will face Galway in the Leinster U20 final, after their second-half blitz at Dr Cullen Park saw off the Wexford challenge.

It was tight in the opening half in Carlow with Dublin leading 0-8 to 0-7 at the interval.

They had Liam Murphy to thank for their haul with the corner forward landing four points from play and also scoring 0-3 from play.

Wexford’s Ross Banville (0-3), David Codd, Conor Mahoney and Sean O’Connor (0-2) accounted for the Model total.

Whatever was said at the interval had its desired effect and Dublin hit the ground running in the second period, putting 1-5 on the board without reply.

Their goal came when a long range free from Eddie Gibbons found its way to the back of the net and from there it was all uphill for Wexford.

The South East county didn’t give in and superb teamwork saw Glen Murphy fire home in a move which started back in their own half.

When they added a point a possible comeback was on but Dublin snuffed that out with substitutes, Padhraig Linehin and Liam Dunne getting among the scorers in what was eventually an easy win.

Scorers for Dublin: L. Murphy 0-10 (0-5fs 65), E. Gibbons 1-2 (fs), K. Redmond 0-2, D. McBride, D. Leavy, M. Sweeney L. Dunne, P. Linehin, 0-1 each

Scorers for Wexford: R. Banville 0-6 (4fs), G. Murphy 1-0, S. O. Connor 0-2, C. Mahoney 0-1, D. Codd 0-1 each

Dublin: E. Gibbons; T. Kinnane, A. Dunphy, I. O Heithir (P. Christie 59); E. O’Donnell, K. Burke, D. Leavy; M. Sweeney, D. Power (P. Linehin 55); D. McBride, M. Murphy (K. Redmond, ht), L. McDwyer; B. Ryan (L. Dunne 44), A. O’Neill (C. Foley 56), L. Murphy.

Wexford: J. Lawlor; C. Molloy, S. Audsley, J. Conroy; D. Codd, N. Murphy, D. Kehoe; C. Mahoney (M. Murphy 50), J. Shiel (AJ Redmond 37); L. Kavanagh (D. Furlong 50), C. Clancy, R. Lawlor (C. Cooney 62); S. O’Connor, R. Banville, J. Byrne (G. Murphy h/t).

Referee: S. Cleere (Kilkenny)