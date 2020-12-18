Dublin vs Mayo: Oisín McConville and John Divilly's player-by-player guide to the All-Ireland final

DUBLIN

By Oisín McConville

Stephen Cluxton

Playing as well as ever and if anything, his shot-stopping has gone up a notch. Has clearly put a lot of work into that but his restarts are where his true value lies. Seldom flustered and the basis of a lot of Dublin’s building blocks.

Michael Fitzsimons

The most selfless of the Dublin defenders, usually gets the job of marking the opposition’s best player. Should be on Cillian O’Connor and if he keeps him quiet, Dublin win the game convincingly. One of the very few out-and-out man markers left in the game.

Davy Byrne

Usually ends up picking up the third best forward, could be forced out to the half-back line or might be the sacrificial lamb to allow Philly McMahon in to mark Aidan O’Shea. Comfortable on the ball, good at getting forward and invariably takes the right option.

Jonny Cooper

Every team needs an enforcer but this guy can really play. Not interested in getting a score because he’s tuned into his defending, which he’s turned into an art. Plays right on the edge and even getting sent off in an All-Ireland final hasn’t deterred him from doing that.

Eoin Murchan

Small in stature, big in heart. Will probably pick up Ryan O’Donoghue. Dublin like to have him sitting as a sweeper and alternate between that and midfield, as well as protecting the fullback line which he did a lot against Cavan.

John Small

There is playing on the edge and then this guy, who plays beyond the edge. Always seems to be on a yellow card and doesn’t hold back. Prone to some stupidity at times but when he is on the field, Dublin seem to be a better team.

Robbie McDaid

One of the new breed, we found out his value the last day scoring 1-2 and creating other opportunities. Should pick up Kevin McLoughlin, which will give him the opportunity to get forward suiting him perfectly. One off the conveyor belt who has made a real difference.

Brian Fenton

Playing at a different level to everybody else. Phenomenal aerial ability has now been overtaken by composure on the ball and ability to go forward and kick scores. Now penetrates defences and is usually the one on the top of the ‘D’ making the final pass.

James McCarthy

Has been Dublin’s most important player for the last six years and no difference this year. Can plug holes anywhere, link play anywhere, and always imposes his game on the opposition and is equally comfortable at wing back or midfield.

Niall Scully

Works tirelessly to slow ball down. Has the ability to score goals in big games but his real attribute to this team is his ability to get tackles in and stop the play, sometimes cynically, but senses danger and stops opponent’s momentum.

Ciaran Kilkenny

Looks a completely different player this year, is hungry for scores and spending more time in the forward line. Not as interested in keeping the ball anymore, he’s a more direct player and is all the better for it. Playing right at the top of his game.

Sean Bugler

One of the new boys in, he’s pacey and accurate, and is a bit like Scully in that he is very aware of his defensive duties. Can get into the middle and slow things down or make a foul. Has been a real find for Dublin.

Paddy Small

Anyone who is keeping Paul Mannion out of the team must be having a good year. Kicks too many wides for my liking but that is just youthful exuberance, the accuracy will come. Has just about done enough to earn his place ahead of Mannion.

Con O’Callaghan

If Kilkenny is playing inside more, then O’Callaghan is playing deeper. Now an option for kickouts and though he’s still strong with an eye for goal, his role seems to have changed. Has more responsibility with initial possession instead of being on the end of things.

Dean Rock

Can’t do much wrong at this stage. Having the best year of his Dublin career, is now the second or third man down on the team sheet. Just doesn’t miss any free kicks from inside the ‘45’ he’s the go-to man when looking for scores.

Subs

Look at the Dublin subs from the semi-final… Brian Howard, Paul Mannion, Colm Basquel, Cormac Costello, Philly McMahon. Most would start in any other team in the country yet they managed a combined 0-2 against Cavan and for whatever reason there has not been the same impact off the bench as in other years. Mannion would start in any other team and look at the ball winners they have… Cavan were putting high ball in to Thomas Galligan and Philly just came in and punched everything away with ease. Himself and Mannion have huge experience, then there’s Costello who is used to coming off the bench while Basquel is arguably the best club footballer in Dublin in recent years. So you cannot doubt their quality of the bench, it’s just that it does not have the impact it had when the likes of Kevin McManamon was coming on and finishing games off.

Management

Dessie Farrell won’t get much credit for it because he’s got the best footballers in the country but he has tweaked things a few things from the Jim Gavin era. Dublin turn the ball over more now and he’s changed the roles of Con O’Callaghan, who gets on more primary possession, and Ciaran Kilkenny, who is more direct. Scully and Bugler get back in around the middle and fill spaces but the template is the same – Dublin will attack you from everywhere. The temptation as a new manager might have been to change things but it’s almost like Dessie studied Gavin and understood that the cool, calm, measured approach seems to work with this team and has taken on that mantle. Under Gavin, Dublin were occasionally ruffled but they have not had one period this year where they were out of their comfort zone. I would like to see the sideline put under pressure, but I can’t see it happening for some time.

MAYO

By John Divilly

David Clarke.

Nerves of steel and brave in all aspects of his game. He’s handled all aerial threats and produced a string of top drawer saves. He needs serious movement to accommodate his kicking style. Dublin will target and punish every mis-kick.

Oisin Mullin.

Young Footballer of the Year contender will have his biggest test on Saturday. Put him on Dean Rock and drag him away from goal or stick him on Paddy Small and match him ‘Pace for Pace’? Tends to foul when ran at.

Chris Barrett.

Mayo’s best man-marker will most likely be tabbed with curbing Dean Rock’s scoring threat. He’s teak tough and loves the close quarters contact but isn’t fond of being moved side-to-side. Questionable under the high ball but his determination is unquestionable.

Lee Keegan.

His recent performances haven’t been as dashing as Mayo supporters have come to admire so I expect Keegan to pick up Ciaran Kilkenny and remind us that he’s as dependable as ever. Surprisingly, he hasn’t scored in this year’s championship.

Paddy Durcan.

Solid and reliable Durcan will cover every blade of Croke Park in his quest of glory. Getting and setting up Mayo scores whilst preventing Dublin scores will be his motto. A good tactical fouler, he’ll make Niall Scully mark him.

Stephen Coen.

An All Star contender, he’ll lock horns with Con O’Callaghan, his former UCD Sigerson colleague. Good in the air he’ll relish the chance to disrupt O’Callaghan’s aerial threat; Offset of following him closely will leave the middle wide open.

Eoghan McLaughlin.

One of the country’s top Junior cyclists in 16/17, his electrifying speed and directness is a major asset in Mayo’s new game-style of turnovers and counter-attacking football. Still quite raw defensively; must stay on the pitch for Mayo to succeed.

Matthew Ruane.

Exciting, energetic and expressive. Not afraid to empty the tank and has scored against Leitrim, Galway and Tipperary. Every player wants to test himself against the best and Ruane will get his chance against the best, Brian Fenton.

Conor Loftus.

A natural intelligent centre-forward who can score accurately and freely from distance with either foot. He’s slotted nicely into Mayo’s new style as a footballing midfielder. He won’t dominate the skies but he will cause Dublin problems if he’s not tagged.

Kevin McLaughlin.

Always puts in a solid shift every-time he represents Mayo. Likes the freedom to roam, collect the pass, spray the pass and notch a few sweet points. Dublin will have studied his influence and Robbie McDaid will plan to keep Mclaughlin busy.

Ryan O’Donoghue.

Lightening quick and loves taking the man on; he’s well equipped to draw some scorable frees off John Small. He doesn’t shoot often from distance so he’ll snip to gain that advantageous yard. Security in possession is a must.

Diarmuid O’Connor.

Plays more as a midfielder and he’s a huge outlet for David Clarke’s kickouts. Physical, committed and is a quality kick-passer; he drifts into great scoring positions because he never stops moving. His occasional over-zealous tackling doesn’t go unnoticed by the referee.

Tommy Conroy.

His club, The Neale’s rise from Junior to senior football has been a great Mayo club story as has been Conroy’s transition from underage to senior. For Mayo to win, he must score heavily; a duel with Eoin Murchan awaits.

Aidan O’Shea.

What’s it to be for the Mayo captain - A tussle with David Byrne on the edge of the square or scrapping for possession in the middle third with Fenton and McCarthy? More chance of success on the square.

Cillian O’Connor.

O’Connor v Fitzsimons - The prospect of these two seasoned campaigners squaring off is a game changer. Fitzsimons will stick and venture forward. Cillian will track but can he stay composed on the biggest day in front of goal.

Subs.

Mayo are not shy in stating that their bench is very strong and are constantly promoting and changing their 26 from game to game. Padraig O’Hora and Keith Higgins will bring much needed pace and steel if required to their defence. Tom Parsons just hasn’t gotten enough game-time to make a serious impact so I would think that Jordan Flynn and Brian Walsh will add more energy and ball carrying abilities to the middle third when introduced. Mark Moran is a natural replacement for Ryan O’Donoghue if needed while Fionn McDonagh and James Carr have the potential to be game changers, provided they’ve significantly recovered from their knocks. Darren Coen will have the most impact on the scoreboard so it’s safe to assume that he’ll get a chance.

Management.

On a personal note, James Horan has more experience than Dessie Farrell in dealing with senior All Irelands finals. He’s left Jones Road so often in triumph but in the crunch games that really matter the most, he’s invariably left empty handed. Surely there comes a stage when one’s luck will change? The problem for James Horan and co is that the Dublin players are very experienced and are fresher and hungrier than ever under Dessie Farrell. Mayo have never feared Dublin and have always had enough possession and scoring opportunities to win. That won’t change on Saturday night but their lack of really big men in the middle third coupled with their over-reliance on Cillian O’Connor makes this task a very daunting prospect.