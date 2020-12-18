Mayo and Dublin name unchanged teams for All-Ireland final

One positional switch for Mayo sees Oisín Mullin named at full-back, with Chris Barrett to wear the number two jersey
Mayo captain Aidan O'Shea with team-mate Patrick Durcan. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 17:45
Stephen Barry

Mayo have named an unchanged team as they attempt to end Dublin's grip on the Sam Maguire Cup.

James Horan will trust the same 15 that beat Tipperary 5-20 to 3-13 in the semi-final, with Aidan O’Shea as captain.

One positional switch sees Oisín Mullin named at full-back, with Chris Barrett to wear the number two jersey.

All-time Championship top scorer Cillian O'Connor will make his 95th Mayo appearance at senior level (35 league 59 championship) in tomorrow's final at Croke Park (5pm).

A combination of youth and experience, the team named features a combined 506 Championship appearances between them, but first-time All-Ireland finalists in each line of the field: Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, Matthew Ruane, Ryan O'Donoghue, and Tommy Conroy.

Meanwhile, Dublin have also opted for the same XV to face Mayo as defeated Cavan two weeks ago.

Jonny Cooper was a late addition to the team for that game and he keeps his place for Saturday’s decider.

There are first All-Ireland final starts for Robbie McDaid, Paddy Small, and Sean Bugler, while Dessie Farrell can select from the likes of Paul Mannion, Brian Howard, Philly McMahon, and Cormac Costello on the bench.

Mayo (SFC v Dublin)

1. David Clarke - Ballina Stephenites 

2. Chris Barrett - Clontarf 

3. Oisín Mullin - Kilmaine 

4. Lee Keegan - Westport 

5. Patrick Durcan - Castlebar Mitchels 

6. Stephen Coen - Hollymount/Carramore 

7. Eoghan McLaughlin - Westport 

8. Conor Loftus - Crossmolina Deel Rovers 

9. Matthew Ruane - Breaffy 

10. Kevin McLoughlin - Knockmore 

11. Ryan O'Donoghue - Belmullet 

12. Diarmuid O’Connor - Ballintubber 

13. Tommy Conroy - The Neale 

14. Aidan O’Shea - Breaffy (C) 

15. Cillian O’Connor - Ballintubber

Dublin (SFC v Mayo)

1. Stephen Cluxton - Parnells 

2. Michael Fitzsimons - Cuala 

3. David Byrne - Naomh Olaf 

4. Jonny Cooper - Na Fianna 

5. Eoin Murchan - Na Fianna 

6. John Small - Ballymun Kickhams 

7. Robert McDaid - Ballyboden St. Enda's 

8. Brian Fenton - Raheny 

9. James McCarthy - Ballymun Kickhams 

10. Niall Scully - Templeogue Synge Street 

11. Ciaran Kilkenny - Castleknock 

12. Seán Bugler - St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh 

13. Paddy Small - Ballymun Kickhams 

14. Con O'Callaghan - Cuala 

15. Dean Rock - Ballymun Kickhams

