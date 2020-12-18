Mayo and Dublin name unchanged teams for All-Ireland final

Mayo have named an unchanged team as they attempt to end Dublin's grip on the Sam Maguire Cup.

James Horan will trust the same 15 that beat Tipperary 5-20 to 3-13 in the semi-final, with Aidan O’Shea as captain.

One positional switch sees Oisín Mullin named at full-back, with Christ Barrett to wear the number two jersey.

All-time Championship top scorer Cillian O'Connor will make his 95th Mayo appearance at senior level (35 league 59 championship) in tomorrow's final at Croke Park (5pm).

A combination of youth and experience, the team named features a combined 506 Championship appearances between them, but first-time All-Ireland finalists in each line of the field: Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, Matthew Ruane, Ryan O'Donoghue, and Tommy Conroy.

Meanwhile, Dublin have also opted for the same XV to face Mayo as defeated Cavan two weeks ago.

Jonny Cooper was a late addition to the team for that game and he keeps his place for Saturday’s decider.

There are first All-Ireland final starts for Robbie McDaid, Paddy Small, and Sean Bugler, while Dessie Farrell can select from the likes of Paul Mannion, Brian Howard, Philly McMahon, and Cormac Costello on the bench.

Mayo (SFC v Dublin)

1. David Clarke - Ballina Stephenites

2. Chris Barrett - Clontarf

3. Oisín Mullin - Kilmaine

4. Lee Keegan - Westport

5. Patrick Durcan - Castlebar Mitchels

6. Stephen Coen - Hollymount/Carramore

7. Eoghan McLaughlin - Westport

8. Conor Loftus - Crossmolina Deel Rovers

9. Matthew Ruane - Breaffy

10. Kevin McLoughlin - Knockmore

11. Ryan O'Donoghue - Belmullet

12. Diarmuid O’Connor - Ballintubber

13. Tommy Conroy - The Neale

14. Aidan O’Shea - Breaffy (C)

15. Cillian O’Connor - Ballintubber

Dublin (SFC v Mayo)

1. Stephen Cluxton - Parnells

2. Michael Fitzsimons - Cuala

3. David Byrne - Naomh Olaf

4. Jonny Cooper - Na Fianna

5. Eoin Murchan - Na Fianna

6. John Small - Ballymun Kickhams

7. Robert McDaid - Ballyboden St. Enda's

8. Brian Fenton - Raheny

9. James McCarthy - Ballymun Kickhams

10. Niall Scully - Templeogue Synge Street

11. Ciaran Kilkenny - Castleknock

12. Seán Bugler - St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh

13. Paddy Small - Ballymun Kickhams

14. Con O'Callaghan - Cuala

15. Dean Rock - Ballymun Kickhams