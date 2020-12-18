Team news: Niamh McEvoy comes into Dublin team to face Cork

Cork have named an unchanged team for Sunday's All-Ireland ladies football final against Dublin (Croke Park, 3.30pm).

Manager Ephie Fitzgerald has gone with the same 15 that overcame Galway by 2-17 to 0-13 in the All-Ireland semi-final earlier this month.

All bar Saoirse Noonan, Erika O'Shea, and Eimear Kiely started the 2018 final defeat to Dublin.

There is one change to the Dublin side chasing a four-in-a-row of All-Ireland titles.

The experienced Niamh McEvoy replaced Sarah McCaffrey at half-time in the semi-final victory over Armagh, and McEvoy earns a start for the final as McCaffrey drops to the bench.

Captain Sinéad Aherne is named at full-forward, she was withdrawn in the first half of the semi-final win because of a hamstring injury.

Cork (v Dublin): M O’Brien; E Meaney, R Phelan, S Kelly; M Duggan, A Hutchings, E O’Shea; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; E Kiely, C O’Sullivan, O Finn; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan (capt.), S Noonan.

Dublin (v Cork):

C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, A Kane; L Caffrey, S McGrath, S Goldrick; L Magee, J Dunne; N Healy, L Davey, C Rowe; S Aherne (capt.), N McEvoy, N Owens.