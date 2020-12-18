Ephie Fitzgerald encouraged by Cork ladies' maturity

Sunday will be Cork’s 13th All-Ireland ladies football final appearance since 2005. During this 16-year period, there have only been three finals where the red jersey was absent.

Sunday also represents a fifth meeting of Cork and Dublin in an All-Ireland final in the past seven seasons.

These two statistics alone would suggest there is a wealth of experience within Ephie Fitzgerald’s Cork camp. And there is — to an extent.

Centre-forward Ciara O’Sullivan is facing into her 10th All-Ireland final this weekend, sister Doireann her seventh. Orla Finn has played in seven finals, while goalkeeper Martina O’Brien was between the posts for the 2014, ’15, and ’16 final wins.

The latter stands as Cork’s most recent All-Ireland final triumph, but when the starting team from that win is set against the starting team from Cork’s semi-final victory earlier this month, there are only six names — Shauna Kelly, Áine Terry O’Sullivan, and the quartet mentioned above — who feature on both.

That’s quite a turnover in the space of four years.

And even since the 2018 final defeat to Dublin, Erika O’Shea (in her first year in the senior set-up), Saoirse Noonan, and Eimear Kiely have all graduated to the starting team. Moreover, the quartet of corner-back Eimear Meaney, half-back Melissa Duggan, and midfielders Hannah Looney and Maire O’Callaghan will make just their second All-Ireland final start this weekend.

So while Sunday might be Cork’s eighth time reaching the final since 2011, a new team has taken shape that bears very little resemblance to the side which achieved the six-in-a-row from 2011-2016.

But where faces have changed, manager Ephie Fitzgerald sees a maturity in the current crop that is striking in its similarity to the all-conquering side from years past.

“There is a maturity in this Cork team that we haven’t had for a while,” said the 2016 All-Ireland-winning manager.

The likes of Ciara [O’Sullivan] and those girls have maturity, but what they have done as a team this year is take more ownership themselves of the team.

“Sometimes you’ll find in ladies football they’ll rely on every word of the manager or the coaches,” says Fitzgerald. “We want the girls to take responsibility.

Once they cross the white line, it is their team, so they go out and they make calls and make decisions and they play it as they see it. We have seen a lot more of that this year.

“The girls are also way more vocal than they have been. And that is to be welcomed, too. We want leaders on every line of the pitch, that you make a call and there is good communication amongst the girls.

“In fairness to Dublin, they do communicate very well with one another. Maturity brings that. They have been together a long number of years now.”

No more than their male counterparts, the Dublin ladies have dominated since replacing Cork at the summit of ladies football in 2017. Mick Bohan’s charges are bidding to win a fourth consecutive All-Ireland title this weekend and are unbeaten in their last 20 championship games. Their average winning margin across that run stands at 12 points.

“There is a big argument about the Dublin men at the moment, and I heard pundits say after their semi-final win over Cavan that they have taken over the men’s game, they are taking over the ladies, and they are going well at underage too,” says Fitzgerald.

“But I don’t go with that at all. We have to try to reach their standards. I don’t think we are far off. We have played Dublin three times in the championship in my tenure and they were all very close games [Cork won the first, Dublin the most recent two].”

What undid Cork in both the 2018 All-Ireland final and 2019 All-Ireland semi-final defeats was their failure to find the net when goal openings presented themselves at key stages of the second half.

Eimear Scally’s low drive was taken off the line by Niamh Collins in the 2018 decider, while Áine Terry O’Sullivan shot narrowly wide during last year’s six-point semi-final defeat.

“Had Áine Terry scored, that would have put us in front,” says Fitzgerald.

“A few minutes later, Eimear Meaney got sin-binned and then Dublin got a goal, so the whole game changed in a couple of minutes.

You need to be clinical when you get opportunities against Dublin.

“You also have to move the ball quickly against them. If you get caught in a position where you are double-teamed, you are dead in the water, because they are very strong in the tackle. They’re very good at turning teams over.

“This year, we have improved with each game. On Sunday, you are coming up against the strongest ladies football team, physically, that has ever been, really. But our progression has been quite good. We are expecting to give it a great shot on Sunday.”