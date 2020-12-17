Rebel Óg to organise U18 competition next year as minor moves to U17

Cork GAA’s underage body, Rebel Óg, will organise a one-off U18 competition next year to cater for the players who would otherwise have been left idle as a result of U17 replacing U18 as the new minor age-grade at club level.

The age-grade for minor competitions at inter-county level dropped from U18 to U17 in 2018, with this approach to be replicated at club level nationwide from 2021 onward.

Amid concerns of increased drop-off as a result of U18 players having no suitable age-grade to play at next year and therefore having no option but to play four years above their age-grade, at U21 level, Rebel Óg has confirmed it will stage a one-off U18 competition in 2021.

Cork County Board, meanwhile, will organise U21 competitions next year, but the future of these two age-grades beyond 2021 remains uncertain.

In line with Croke Park policy, Rebel Óg will make U13, U15, and U17 their primary underage grades from 2021 on. There has been no confirmation yet on what competitions will be offered, if any at all, at U14 or U16 level.

In the Cork clubs with large playing numbers, there are concerns for this year’s U13 and U15 players who will be operating at U14 and U16 next year. U13 and U15 leagues planned for this year were halted in October when the Government moved the country into higher level restrictions and now with the news that U14 and U16 will be secondary age grades in 2021, the fear is these players will miss out on meaningful competition two years running.

“We will continue to liaise with all to ensure that regular, meaningful games are provided for all players at child, youth and adult level,” said a Cork County Board statement this morning.

“While the new primary age grades will allow the decoupling of adult and youth games, thus facilitating far more expansive games programmes at the respective levels, two major concerns are obvious.

"Firstly, the proximity of the 2021 season and the concern that boys already looking forward to the new year will miss their last year at minor. This has now been addressed by the organisation of an U18 competition for 2021.

"Secondly, the major issue of dropout in the GAA during the teenage years remains the primary concern. This will be addressed by introduction of the appropriate age grade(s) for 2022 to follow, be they at U18, U19, U20 or U21 . Of course, this transitionary grade will have to be considered in terms of the relative crossover on both underage and adult competitions."