GAA propose penalties for cynical fouls that deny goal-scoring opportunities

The standing playing rules committee have proposed a penalty be awarded for a cynical foul that denies a goal-scoring opportunity in both of next year’s All-Ireland senior championships.

The trial rule, based on evidence in this year’s competitions, will be one of eight recommendations presented to Central Council tomorrow. The foul, which is deemed cynical if a player is pulled down, tripped with hands, arm, leg, foot or hurley or there is careless use of the hurley, can take place in or outside the rectangle and will see the infringing player sin-binned for 10 minutes. The black card will remain in football but a yellow card sin bin will only apply in hurling when a goal-scoring chance has been prevented by one of the listed cynical fouls.

The playing rules body are also calling again for the maor foirne role to be discontinued - a similar motion narrowly failed to be backed at Annual Congress earlier this year. The only exception is for a team medical officer or one authorised official to enter the field of play to care for an injured player following permission to do so from the referee.

The committee also wants to punish interference by opposing teams to players taking puck/kick-outs, sidelines, 45s, 65s and frees by waving their hands and/or hurley or jumping up and down in an attempt to distract the player taking the kick/puck. Although holding hands or a hurley upright is permitted, anything else would constitute a free being brought forward by 13 metres.

A concussion substitute rule is also put forward in the same way as the current temporary blood sub measure. Based on St Rynagh’s previous motion and following consultation with the GAA’s medical, scientific and welfare committee, the new rule would read: “A player who sustains a suspected head injury, if instructed by the referee, shall temporarily leave the Field of Play for further assessment before the player’s fitness to return is determined."

The playing rules committee also seek to clear up the advantage rule so that advantage will only be allowed for aggressive fouls and not technical ones as is currently the case. They also propose team officials be treated in the same way as players for misconduct.

Based on advice from the national referees development committee, “an act by deed, word or gesture of a racist, sectarian or anti-inclusion/diversity nature” or using threatening language against a match official should be considered a discrediting the Association offence.

Central Council may choose not to officially endorse the proposals until next month prior to Annual Congress in February.