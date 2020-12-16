Ian Lynam takes over as Glen Rovers manager

Ian Lynam has succeeded Richie Kelleher as Glen Rovers senior hurling manager.

Lynam served as coach in Kelleher’s backroom team for six of the seven years Kelleher was at the helm.

Kelleher recently called time on his seven-year stint as Glen Rovers manager, having guided the club to back-to-back Cork county championships in 2015 and 2016. There were further county final appearances in 2014, 2019, and 2020.

Prior to the 2015 county final win, Glen Rovers had not got their hands on the Cork SHC title since 1989.

Lynam now returns to the role he vacated 10 years ago. That previous two-year spell in charge brought a county final appearance in 2010, with the Glen losing out narrowly to Sars.

Glen Rovers chairman Derek Goggin paid tribute to the departing Kelleher.

“He took us to five county finals in seven years. It is the type of consistency we haven't seen since the 1970s and early 1980s in terms of making the latter stages of the championship. Richie leaves an unbelievable legacy behind him.

“When you think of the 2014 final and that devastating defeat to Sars, and then coming back the next year and beating the same team in the final to win it for the first time in 26 years, it was kind of fairytale stuff. Repeating it in 2016 was unbelievable.

Richie is the guy that really put the train on the track for us. The club owes an enormous debt of gratitude to him.

“He has put in a huge effort for seven years. He's entitled to a break, but he's getting heavily involved with the U16 team next year. That’s a great GAA mentality to have.”

Looking ahead, Goggin said “we feel strongly that Ian is the guy to take it forward”.

“We know he'll leave no stone unturned. Once he commits to something, it is all in. Hopefully, he'll keep this level of consistency going for us.”