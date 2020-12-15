Kerry minor boss James Costello: Bench bounce so crucial in seeing off Cork challenge

This Munster MFC should have thrown in last spring, with Costello remarking that the eight-month delay was worth the wait
Kerry minor manager James Costello: 'We were just delighted for the lads to get their opportunity and wear the jersey'. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 22:03
Eoghan Cormican

“An exceptionally strong finish” is what got Kerry over the line, said Kerry minor manager James Costello.

“We got a great bounce off our bench. Darragh O’Sullivan (who finished with five points) was very, very close to starting. We had a chat with him, told him he would be coming on early, and told him that he’d have to kick points. Fair play to the young lad, he stepped up.” 

This Munster MFC should have thrown in last spring, with Costello remarking that the eight-month delay was worth the wait.

“We were just delighted for the lads to get their opportunity and wear the jersey. That game is going to stand to players in great stead going forward. It was a great game of football. Two good teams, lots of quality footballers really, really going at it. 

When you consider those players haven’t kicked a competitive ball since early September, they were both a credit to their counties.

“We played poor in the first half. We didn’t get our tackle count up, we weren’t getting turnovers up front, we were letting Cork dictate the play, we were dropping off, we had four and five extra bodies at the back doing nothing. 

"We had to change it and put pressure on the ball high up the pitch. We made a couple of subs, they worked. After that, it was just a ding-dong battle.

“I knew if we got our running game going, which we did seven or eight minutes into the second half, we started to then dictate the terms of the game a bit more."

Said Cork manager Bobbie O’Dwyer: “It is fierce disappointing for the boys. Small little margins win and lose games. There is no disgrace in that defeat for the Cork lads because they gave it everything. 

"I'll have a look at some of the frees [given against us], it is not going to change the result at this stage. Those frees cost us at the end of the day."

