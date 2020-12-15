Five star Tipperary set up U20 Munster final date with Cork

Munster U20 HC: Waterford 3-16 Tipperary 5-18 AET

Hot-favourites Tipperary hit back in extra-time to book their place in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 hurling final after they were pushed all the way by Waterford in Fraher Field last night.

Tied 2-14 at the end of regulation, Tipperary had needed a goal from substitute Max Hackett to save the day, but they were totally dominant in extra-time, firing 3-4 to no score in the first period.

The result was so hard on the Déise, who were never led throughout the 60 minutes plus.

Confounding public opinion, they took the game to the titleholders, who fielded five of last year’s All-Ireland victorious team – Aaron Browne, captain Eoghan Connolly, Gearóid O’Connor, Conor Bowe and Andrew Ormond – but the hosts were overrun late in the night, a series of injuries not helping their cause either. Despite their best efforts, it was more disappointment for the Déise.

Tipperary will renew rivalry with Cork in the decider on Wednesday, December 23.

Waterford had the elements to their back in the opening 30 minutes and they paid little heed to the underdog tag. They settled the quickest in heavy conditions. They shot three wides before chief target man Michael Kiely broke away from his marker Conor Whelan to find the net in the fourth minute.

Tipperary were up and running when Gearóid O’Connor pointed. Waterford then outscored them four points to one to move 1-4 to 0-2 ahead. The lead could have been greater but Kevin Mahony’s penalty – after a foul on Alan Kirwan - was saved by goalkeeper Browne.

Tipperary manager John Devane had a chance to talk his players at the first water-break and what he said worked, as from the resumption Kian O’Kelly set up Andrew Ormond for a goal, bringing the Premier County into contention.

Waterford’s determination was evident when James Power (2) and Sam Fitzgerald split the posts. But, the home side should have been much further in front, hitting twice as many wides as Tipperary (8-4) in the opening half and no return either from the penalty strike.

Devon Ryan – who finished with 2-10 - got the last three points of the half for Tipperary, two from frees, to leave them 1-6 to 1-8 in arrears at the half-way stage.

Mastering the tricky wind proved difficult for both sides. Tipperary’s free-taker Devon Ryan missing early in the second-half as well.

Rueben Halloran of Waterford dejected after the game. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

By the 40th minute, relentless Waterford had maintained their two-point advantage with Kiely and Fives exchanging flags with Devon Ryan.

They were three clear, 1-13 to 1-10 at the second water-break, substitute Johnny Burke and Kiely to the fore.

Kiely was fouled for a penalty in the 52nd minute, and when he converted, Waterford held a five-point advantage.

Devon Ryan kept the Tipperary scoreboard ticking over and Dean Beecher had to be alert between the posts.

Waterford were three to the good on the home straight but Tipperary substitute Max Hackett fired a wonderful goal right on the sixth minute of stoppage (2-14 apiece) to send to extra-time.

Tipperary could do no wrong in the added time, goals from Devon Ryan (2) and Conor Bowe sending them on their way.

Waterford pulled a goal back from Cormac Power, and even though Sean Hayes received a straight red card at the end, it is Tipperary who march on.

Scorers for Waterford: M Kiely (2-2, 1-0 pen), K Mahony (0-4 frees), C Power (1-0), J Burke, A Kirwan and J Power (0-2 each), C Wadding, R Halloran, S Fitzgerald and G Fives (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: D Ryan (2-10, 0-8 frees), C Bowe (1-3), A Ormond (1-1), M Hackett (1-0), K Maher, K McCarthy G O’Connor, J Devaney (0-1 each).

WATERFORD: D Beecher (Tallow); C Ryan (Roanmore), T Foley (Ballygunner, Capt), S Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg); R Furlong (Roanmore), G Fives (Tourin), L O’Brien (Mount Sion); P Leevy (Ballygunner), C Wadding (Roanmore); J Power (Clonea), I Daly (Lismore), R Halloran (De La Salle); K Mahony (Ballygunner), M Kiely (Abbeyside), A Kirwan (Mount Sion), PJ Fanning (Mount Sion) for G Fives (61 et), J Power for M Kiely (67 inj et).

Subs: J Burke (Dungarvan) for R Halloran (38), C Power (Ballygunner) for I Daly (44 inj), O Ó Ceallaigh (An Rinn) for A Kirwan (52 inj), E O’Reilly (Passage) for J Power (55), E Ó Crotaigh (An Rinn) for S Fitzgerald (60 inj), PJ Fanning (Mount Sion) for G Fives (61 et), J Power for M Kiely (67 inj), R Halloran for E O’Reilly (70), A Kirwan for O Ó Ceallaigh (70).

TIPPERARY: A Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); J Ryan (Arravale Rovers), C Whelan (Carrick Davins), É McBride (JK Brackens); F Purcell (Drom-Inch), E Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs, Capt), R McCormack (Borris-Ileigh); K Maher (Borris-Ileigh, K McCarthy (Toomevara); G O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy) C Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), D Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); A Ormond (JK Brackens), K O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs), S Ryan (Templederry Kenyons).

Subs: K Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane) for R McCormack (29 inj), S Hayes (Kiladangan) for S Ryan (42), J Devaney (Borris-Ileigh) for G O’Connor (45), M Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris) for F Purcell (52), D Flannery (Kiladangan) for É McBride (63 et), S Kirwan (Burgess) for K O’Kelly (70), C O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs) for D Ryan (73).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick).