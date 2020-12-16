Tyrone pay tribute to former boss: ‘No words can do justice to what Mickey Harte has given’

The GAA displayed exceptional leadership in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, delegates at last night’s Tyrone County Board convention were told.

The Association acted swiftly to suspend activities at grounds throughout Ireland before such action was made compulsory, making a huge contribution to the protection of citizens.

Tyrone chairman Michael Kerr said the role of the GAA in Irish society was exemplified by its actions during the unprecedented challenges of the past year.

“The community needed leaders, workers, and resources. It was evident from early on that the organisation capable of delivering was the GAA,” he said.

“We had a footprint locally and nationally. The GAA is its members and supporters.”

Clubs in Tyrone, as in all other counties, mobilised with their own volunteer effort to protect their communities, providing support and assistance to vulnerable members of society.

“Their guidance has helped mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 virus within our communities.

“The generosity of time and resources donated to protect our people has been exemplary. History will remember your efforts.”

Meanwhile, the chairman paid tribute to Mickey Harte, who stepped down last month after 18 years as Tyrone senior football manager.

Harte, who guided the county to three All-Ireland titles in the noughties, has since been appointed Louth manager.

“No words of mine can do justice to what he has given and what he and his teams have achieved. On behalf of all Tyrone gaels, I express our sincere appreciation to Mickey for his time, dedication, commitment, and leadership of Tyrone teams.

I also acknowledge and thank Marion and the Harte family for the support they provided Mickey, allowing him to devote so much time and energy to Tyrone GAA. I wish him well in his new role with Louth.

“The delayed first round of Ulster in Ballybofey saw us lose out by two points to Donegal.

“This was to be the last time that Mickey Harte led our senior team into battle. After nearly 30 years managing Tyrone county teams, he chose not to seek a three-year extension.”

Tyrone’s new managers, Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, have already begun the task of preparing a fresh Red Hand challenge, with a backroom team consisting of All-Ireland winners Joe McMahon, Collie Holmes, and Peter Donnelly.

“I wish Feargal and Brian all the best in their new role. Both men have been stalwarts of Tyrone GAA,” said Kerr.

“My knowledge of both their professional and sporting prowess lets me know that they will leave no stone unturned in their quest to get Tyrone a fourth Sam Maguire.”

Chaos

Despite the chaos and disruption created by the pandemic, a revamped club season proved an outstanding success, with the famed Tyrone SFC once again delivering exceptional drama and entertainment.

“What a year. Online viewing figures tell their own story,” said Kerr.

“The quality of the championships in football and hurling was top class. After a wait of 64 years the O’Neill Cup returned to the Hill of O’Neill in Dungannon.

"Although the Clarke’s didn’t win any of their four matches in ordinary time, they survived four extra times and penalty shoot-outs over a five-week period. The script was like a fairytale.”