'Motivated and driven' Cian O’Sullivan has no plans to call time on Dublin career

It would be easy to view this as a natural winding down period for Cian O’Sullivan towards retirement.

Until last year’s All-Ireland drawn final with Kerry, he’d been one of only three players — Stephen Cluxton and James McCarthy the others — to have started all of Dublin’s finals throughout their golden era.

His bench role last year, however, was in line with dwindling game time for the now 32-year-old who, married and a father to baby Bonnie since last March, has made just a single appearance in 2020, as a sub with 20 minutes to go against Meath in the first league game after the restart.

Injuries, particularly hamstring tweaks, are increasingly his enemy and “a couple of niggly injuries” prevented him from making the 26 against Cavan last time out.

Yet far from considering retirement, O’Sullivan is focused on playing some part this Saturday night against Mayo and, it would appear, continuing on in 2021.

Asked if he hasn’t simply won enough, O’Sullivan shook his head. “No, definitely not, 100% not. Even the way I’m feeling now about Saturday, I’m extremely motivated and driven for this final and I guess that’s the secret sauce of the team, that we have that environment that brings out that motivation in everyone.” And 2021?

“Right now there’s an All-Ireland final on Saturday and that’s all I’m focused on, as long as my body can deliver then I’ll keep going because it’s such a privileged place to be.”

Dessie Farrell, of course, could make the decision for O’Sullivan regarding 2021 and pull the plug but after everything he’s given over the last decade, he probably deserves to bow out on his own terms.

O’Sullivan was a developing talent when he first hit the inter-county scene in 2009, coming on as a sub in the All-Ireland quarter-final shellacking from Kerry.

Two years later he picked up his first winners medal as a stylish and dependable defender and, remarkably, has only experienced two Championship defeats since, against Mayo in 2012 and Donegal in 2014. He has consistently battled his hamstrings throughout that period and found it a particular struggle in recent seasons.

“In 2018, the semi-final and the final, I got two hamstring issues and then before last year’s final as well, in the lead up to that,” grimaced the Kilmacud Crokes man.

“Timing-wise it’s not been great. It’s part of playing inter-county football, the injuries, it’s something that I’ve had to battle probably my whole career and moreso in recent years, probably just because of the mileage on the clock.

“In a strange way I’m used to it, which is possibly a good thing, I know what I need to do. I know what’s worked for me in the past, what’s not worked and I’m feeling really good now.

"We’ve a couple of training sessions between now and the final and I’m just hoping to partake fully in them and to put myself in a position to be involved.”

One of the reasons O’Sullivan could find himself surplus to requirements this weekend is Robbie McDaid’s form. Man of the Match against Cavan, the Ballyboden man has been a like-for-like replacement for Jack McCaffrey in a wing-back role that O’Sullivan could have been a contender for.

“It’s not a case that this is Robbie’s first year on the panel, he’s been there for the last number of years,” noted O’Sullivan.

“He was part of a very successful Ballyboden team and he’s been involved in the Dublin squad and probably just hasn’t had his opportunity, through a combination of Jack playing in that position and then getting injuries possibly at the wrong time.”