New GPA-WGPA body to seek extra Government funding

The newly combined male and female GAA players organisation will be seeking additional Government funding next year.

Established following emergency general meetings on Monday, the body comprising the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and Women’s Gaelic Players Associations (WGPA) will be rebranded in early 2021.

It will also be lobbying for an increase on the annual €3.7m worth of grants issued to the organisations by the Government as well as more equitability between the genders — €3m is currently provided to male inter-county players and €700,000 to their female equivalents, a difference of almost 77%.

WGPA chair Maria Kinsella said yesterday the mileage difficulties faced by ladies footballers and camogie players — a recent study showed just 7% receive travel expenses — could be partly tackled by improved funding.

“Over the last few weeks, the inequality in the Government funding has been highlighted,” said the Carlow footballer.

“This isn’t about females coming into a new combined association looking to take away the pot that has already been there for the male player. That has well earned and established over a longer time period.

“We want to see equal funding, on a parity basis, on a per head basis from the Government. So we want to see increased funding from the Government and there is potential for some of that to go towards some of the financial burden placed on female players.”

Kinsella is encouraged by Oireachtas sport committee chair Niamh Smyth’s plans to investigate why there is such a disparity in the grants provided to male and female inter-county players.

That is expected to commence next month.

Kinsella, as well as GPA chief executive Paul Flynn, will be contributing to that discussion. Flynn is convinced there is a strong argument to improve the grants scheme across the board. “We (GPA) have had an agreement in place with the Government for over a decade and it’s kind of multifaceted,” he said. “It’s for the contribution to the growth of our indigenous games but also for the economic impact that our games provide to the exchequer.

“I think 2020 is a very unique year also because of Covid and the impact it has had on society. I think you can add an extra facet to the funding and its the positive psychological impact both our female and male players have had on society. In the midst of a global pandemic, we have managed to pull off extraordinary seasons.

“I’m looking forward also to contributing to that review and hoping that we can increase the pot for all players and that the Government do recognise the special contribution players have made to what has been a very challenging year for the world.”

Flynn spoke of how his wife, Dublin footballer Fiona Hudson, was not treated the same as he was during their playing days.

“I have lived through a career whereby I have watched my wife get less than I have got right through my career, but putting in the same effort. It just isn’t right. Look, it’s not accepted any more. We have stated in our new constitution that it is about promoting gender equality and working towards equal investment.”

The economic downturn at the end of the 2000s saw the Government reduce grants from €3.5m to €1m. Whether there will be money available for the current level of grants, never mind an increase post-pandemic, is uncertain.

“That’s kind of outside of our control,” added Flynn. “I don’t know what the access to capital will be or what type of relationships have been struck with Europe in relation to this and Covid funds and so forth.”