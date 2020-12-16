Ladies football final: 'Dublin have taken the strength, and speed of the game to a new level'

Four-in-a-row chasing Dublin have taken strength and conditioning in the ladies game to a new level, according to Cork captain Doireann O’Sullivan.

Cork and Dublin meet in a fifth All-Ireland final in seven years this Sunday, with O’Sullivan pointing to Dublin’s athleticism as the chief reason why Mick Bohan’s charges have been an unstoppable force since replacing Cork at the summit in 2017.

“The thing that separates them from the rest of us is their athleticism. They are extremely fast and fit all over the pitch, they have taken strength and conditioning to a new level. If you run into one of the Dublin girls, you know all about it,” said the Cork full forward.

“Mayo, Dublin, Donegal, Kerry, Waterford, Cork, we all have excellent footballers, but Dublin have taken the pace, strength, and speed of the game to a new level.”

With the attendance at All-Ireland ladies football final day having broken the 50,000 mark in 2018 and 2019, five-time All-Ireland winner O’Sullivan believes this weekend’s behind-closed-doors decider will suit Cork more so than the three-in-a-row champions.

“Croke Park being in Dublin, Dublin tend to have the majority of the attendance, so I do think it is a benefit for us that there is no crowd.

“The timing of the [semi-final venue] change wasn’t ideal but looking back, we’re absolutely delighted to have gotten to play in Croke Park. Eimear Kiely, our wing-forward, and Erika O’Shea, our wing-back, the two girls had never played in Croke Park before.

It was a huge advantage and benefit going into the final. Even just getting to play in Croke Park, getting to play without a crowd, and seeing what that’s like, I think will give us, maybe, an upper hand.

"They’re a formidable outfit, but we do believe we can beat them.”

Merger

Reflecting on Monday’s merger of the Gaelic Players Association and Women’s Gaelic Players Association, the Cork captain is confident the new one body organisation will deliver increased travel expenses for female inter-county players and ensure they are no longer out of pocket as a result of representing their county.

O’Sullivan would welcome a similar merger between the GAA, LGFA, and Camogie Association.

“That would be exciting,” she said of the respective governing bodies joining forces.

"As well as pitch availability, the thought of double-headers would be really exciting. We’ve done it twice now and it has been very good. The men are playing [this] Saturday and we’re playing on Sunday. So it is something that would be exciting to explore, the thought of the GAA and LGFA coming under one umbrella, and double-headers would be the big thing and big excitement there.”

When asked if she would have any issue with future All-Ireland senior ladies football finals being the curtain-raiser to the men’s All-Ireland senior final, the 2018 All-Star replied, “no, absolutely not”.

“The thought of playing in front of a full Croke Park is every women’s footballer’s dream. When I started in 2012, we had 20,000 at [finals]. We’ve doubled that now, and Croke Park has the potential to nearly double it again. So that would be a dream, to play in front of a full Croke Park in front of a men’s game.”