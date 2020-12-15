Kevin O'Donovan: 'Penny has dropped' on how far Cork hurlers are away from top table

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan has said “the penny has dropped” as to how far off the top table the Cork senior hurlers find themselves at present.

In his annual report, O’Donovan gave a frank appraisal of Cork’s 2020 senior hurling season.

“It was another year with little reward for our county senior teams. In senior hurling, the year got off to a disappointing start versus a new-look Waterford at Walsh Park in what was a sign of things to come, with our dreadful record in the National Hurling League since a last title in 1998 continuing. While a primary goal in the National league will always include blooding new players, our traditional indifference towards this competition might be worth reviewing,” O’Donovan began.

“With the pandemic putting paid to the Munster round-robin series, Cork were faced with a Munster semi-final fixture versus Waterford. In a game that never saw the team come to grips with the fire and passion of our opponents, a final scoreline of 1-28 to 1-24 was perhaps kind in the end.

“A number of changes in both personnel and attitude followed for the Round 1 qualifier game versus Dublin and this immediately paid dividends with a stirring victory giving some hope of a fork on the road for Cork hurling. While defeat followed in the subsequent qualifier round versus Tipperary, there was enough evidence in the final two games that perhaps the penny has dropped in terms of how far off the top table we find ourselves at present.

“And yet, given the recent improvements at underage levels and hopefully a better quality of player emerging from the club game over the next few years, the path back to the top could be accelerated with a renewed focus on the fervent application required to play at the highest level.”

On the football front, O’Donovan said the Munster final defeat to Tipperary provided a reminder that “the journey from Division 3 to the ranks of serial All-Ireland contenders may see a few setbacks along the way”.

“Nonetheless, it’s fair to say that the past 18 months has seen progress at senior level and while there was a sting in the tail of this year’s campaign, patience with the new generation of Cork footballers will be vital, as will a solid campaign in Division 2 next year.” Cork County Board recorded an end of year deficit of €132,048, noticeably down on last year’s deficit of €559,058.

“This was despite income falling by over €1.6m (50%). While commercial income declined marginally in real terms, this was thanks to a series of new commercial partnerships which off-set losses due to restricted competitions. It is expected that this area will grow significantly once some form of normality resumes.”

The Cork CEO said the county championships “received a much-needed shot in the arm” as a result of the new format which came into effect this year.

“The introduction of group stages, relegation and reduced teams per grade all resulted in a greater quantity and quality of games. While the absence of crowds meant that many relied on the outstanding service provided by the Examiner in terms of streaming, there was no shortage of excitement throughout all rounds, with not a dead rubber in sight.

“With the format to be repeated in 2021, following a few further tweaks in terms of teams qualifying and relegation formats, we hope that our competitions will truly flourish with the return of crowds next year.

“Of course, the format means a testing programme of games for dual players and ideally a 14-week window for club games will soon follow rather than the restrictive 11-week window which was available in 2020.”

O’Donovan was effusive in his praise of outgoing chairperson Tracey Kennedy: “Over the past nine years as an officer, particularly in the past three in the driving seat of Chair, you have been a constant force for change in the organisation, not just just in terms of ideas, but in your approach and determination to allow all voices be heard.

“I have no doubt that the seeds you have sown in terms of championship reform, the football plan, the appointment of team managements, the formation of One Cork and the steadying of the ship that is Páirc Uí Chaoimh, among many other initiatives, will bear a fruitful dividend for members in the years to come.”