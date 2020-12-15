Galway GAA record €336k deficit in 2020 accounts

Galway GAA recorded an end of year deficit of €336,488 for 2020, despite the cost of preparing the county’s flagship teams falling by over €600k.

Although Galway’s income fell by €1.7m during this Covid disrupted year, a tightening of the belt in several departments saw year-on-year expenditure decrease from €4.3m to €2.3m and meant the county board achieved a small surplus of €3,435.

But after interest costs and depreciation of fixed assets are factored in, Galway’s bottom line becomes a €336k deficit.

Galway County Board continues to service a Central Council loan, with the accounts showing that as of October 31, 2020, Galway GAA owes €1.66m to Croke Park.

Galway’s spend on their inter-county teams for 2020 came in at €997k, down from €1.6m last year, office and administration expenses fell from €49k to €27k, while legal and professional fees totalled €45k, a decrease of almost a €100k from the year previous.

Galway GAA had almost 34,000 subscribers to their county championship live streaming service, with the board collecting €185k in subscription fees.

The county board is to establish an audit and risk committee in 2021, whose remit will include the “promotion and monitoring of good corporate governance and risk management practices by the county committee and all its subsidiaries”.

In his report to convention, Galway secretary Seamus O’Grady said their streaming service “proved to be a huge success and was very well received by supporters, clubs, and local media”.