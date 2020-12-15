Ronan Curran reappointed St Finbarr's manager

Former Cork defender Ronan Curran has been reappointed St Finbarr’s senior hurling manager a year after vacating the post.

Having managed Kanturk to the semi-finals of the Cork SAHC this year, Curran has since parted company with the Duhallow club and will be back on the sideline with his native Barrs in 2021.

The two-time All-Ireland winning Cork centre-back first took charge of the Barrs senior team in 2018. They came up short to Blackrock in the 2018 county quarter-final and eventual champions Imokilly in the 2019 semi-final, with a change of management taking place ahead of the 2020 season.

The Barrs endured a torrid county championship campaign this summer, manager Aidan Fitzpatrick and his selectors stepping down mid-championship after 14- and 12-point hammerings to Glen Rovers and Na Piarsaigh respectively.

A stand-in management team, led by John Cremin, was hastily put together, with the Barrs overcoming Carrigtwohill in their final group game to avoid a relegation play-off.

Part of Curran’s focus next year will be to bring through and develop the leading lights from the Barrs team which won this year’s Cork minor (U18) hurling championship.