Team news: Iarlaith Daly turns focus to Waterford U20s after All-Ireland final

Iarlaith Daly and his brother Carthach will be expected to play key roles for Stephen Gough’s team
Waterford's Iarlaith Daly in action against Seamie Flanagan of Limerick at Croke Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 21:50
Denis Hurley

Senior player Iarlaith Daly will spearhead the Waterford challenge as they look to book a place in the final of the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20HC when they take on Tipperary at Fraher Field on Tuesday night (7pm).

Lismore clubman Daly was a first-half substitute for the injured Tadhg de Búrca in Sunday’s All-Ireland senior final defeat to Limerick and he and his brother Carthach will be expected to play key roles for Stephen Gough’s team along with Michael Kiely (Abbeyside) as well as Paddy Leavy and Kevin Mahony, who were part of the Ballygunner team that won the county senior championship.

This is Waterford’s first game while reigning All-Ireland champions Tipp got their campaign underway with a victory over Clare back in October, prior to the implementation of further Covid-19 restrictions.

Conor Bowe, Devon Ryan, and Andrew Ormond did the bulk of the scoring in a 1-19 to 0-12 win in Semple Stadium for John Devane’s side, who have veterans from last year’s title win in the form of goalkeeper Aaron Browne, Eoghan McCarthy, Gearóid O’Connor, Bowe, and Ormond.

