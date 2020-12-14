Dalo's Hurling Show: Limerick's final flourish and the building of the giant green wave

In association with Renault Ireland.

Dalo and co analyse Limerick's magnificent All-Ireland final performance and ask are the new Kilkenny.

Or are there even signs of another Dublin in the making in this 'green wave'?

They break down the Paul Kinnerk masterplan and how the Limerick system has almost made the opposition irrelevant.

And TJ salutes his neighbour John Kiely for his outstanding leadership.

Plus the Joe McDonagh Cup final, the camogie final, the resumption of the underage competitions and the Fantasy Hurling Final Standings.

Subscribe to get the latest GAA podcast every Monday and Thursday

🎧 Apple Podcasts 🎧 Spotify 🎧 Soundcloud