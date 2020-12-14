Michael Moynihan: We're thankful for Championship 2020. Let's never do it again though

If you have doubts, prepare to shed them now.

For a couple of weeks, Waterford’s second half showing against Kilkenny - blazing, relentless - had contaminated our thinking. We compared it to Galway’s stirring fightback against Limerick and saw a chink of light. An opportunity.

If Waterford got goals; if Limerick were off-form; if Waterford started running . . .

The romance of seeing a famine end before our eyes was irresistible to all of us. All of us apart from John Kiely and his Myrmidons, that is.

The result you know well. Limerick put 30 points on Waterford and a double-digit beating: not the kind of hyper-competitive encounter we expect from the All-Ireland hurling final, but how many of your expectations for 2020 survived March? How many survived until December?

Here was another experience to shred preconceptions, or perhaps to unpick them one thread at time, to be more precise.

The narrative sprang up in recent weeks that the lack of a vast crowd baying for blood was a help to a newish team like Waterford: bedding in players was aided, so the thinking went, by the empty stands.

Logical enough. What should have occurred to us all, of course, was that that emptiness was bound to help an experienced team as well.

Limerick’s focus wasn’t blurred by in-stadium reaction yesterday. In the first half alone they had six different scorers and created the goal chance that Stephen O’Keeffe somehow beat away twice.

They were only three points ahead at the half, 0-14 to 0-11, but the game was already leaning their way.

Waterford had lost talismanic defender Tadhg de Burca to a worrying knee injury and Kyle Hayes, Entish at wing-back, was rampaging up and down the sideline. Gearoid Hegarty was as dominant in the half-forward line. The omens were good for the green and white.

And as the second half wore on, to use that greatest of GAA cliches, Limerick simply got their scores easier.

In the first half, for instance, Declan Hannon bypassed the congestion ahead by golfing over points from the middle of the field. Why get stuck in the traffic when you can travel through the air?

In the second half, Hegarty took that lesson to heart and Limerick pulled away like a car vanishing away down the M8. (Yes, that contradicts the airborne metaphor. So what?) Invited to compare the Munster and All-Ireland final performances given by Limerick, Waterford boss Liam Cahill said there “wasn’t a lot really” in them, but he added: “When you look in at it, from their style and the way they went about their business, but I just thought today they were even more aggressive, the way they were chasing everything and hunting everything.

“And everything they touched went over the bar, and it did in the Munster final too for long periods.

“When you are a good team and you have the composure Limerick have, most of the time those chances go over the bar with the quality they have and hats off to them - well done.”

In the Limerick corner John Kiely was singing the praises of Nickie Quaid.

When Waterford came looking for a goal early on the goalkeeper had been solid and went on to keep a clean sheet in the game: “Nickie Quaid for the last decade has just been immense for Limerick, he's incredible.

“You think he works hard on the pitch during game-time? You should see him in training.

I'm proud of the boys, it's just an incredible achievement for them, what they have done all year since November 12 months. It's been 13 months of a campaign, it's been phenomenal.

Like his captain - like the President of the GAA, like everybody - Kiely pleaded with supporters to be responsible: “We need everybody to be there when we do come back with the cup in March or April, when the vaccine has been rolled out, and we'll get everybody into the Gaelic Grounds. We'll have a hell of a party.”

For Waterford an old Yeats line almost came to mind as they stood around the middle of the field.

But saying too long a sacrifice can make a stone of the heart is all very well for the aesthetes of the Celtic Twilight: Waterford hurling has more robust quotations to lean on.

When Pat Fanning said there was a Waterford tradition, a tradition of keeping going, he was putting in the steel that keeps a county returning to the battle. They’ll be back.

And Limerick? Being objective about it, two All-Irelands in three years is hardly a dynasty, but Limerick’s system makes it difficult to envisage a way to beat it.

Limerick make it so difficult to play the game on any terms other than theirs that their approach is a neat reversal of the old boxing saw, the one about stopping your opponent fighting the way he wants.

With Limerick an opponent has little other option than to engage on their terms, which is usually a losing proposition. It’s too loose to say that winning rucks and turning over opponents is second nature to them: at this point it’s first nature.

What will worry other managers as they enjoy their plum pudding over Christmas is the way John Kiely is future-proofing his side in real time: blending Kyle Hayes into the half-back line to succeed Declan Hannon, for instance, is not a development that’s likely to weaken Limerick’s defence in the long term.

A case study. Just before the second water-break Austin Gleeson tried a defence-splitting pass for Waterford: it was intercepted and three passes later Gearoid Hegarty, solitary on the sideline, had eased it over the bar.

Getting through a defence as brawny as Limerick’s is never easy, but stopping their transition to attack is almost as difficult. An eight-point lead at the three-quarter stage was a fair reflection of the Munster champions’ supremacy: eleven points at the end was equally accurate.

They used to say about Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers that they only had one play with two variations, but they executed that play and its variations so well that opponents couldn’t counter it even though they always knew what was coming. The comparisons between Limerick c. 2020 and Green Bay c. 1967 aren’t confined solely to the colours of the jerseys, or the size of the men filling them.

So long, then, to the strangest hurling season (at senior inter count level, anyway).

So long to championship games in December and venues so quiet you can hear the players cursing. So long to games without a rumbling soundtrack and so long to yellow sliotars.

We can be thankful that it happened. We can also wish fervently that we never have another season like it.