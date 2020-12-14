John Kiely: Limerick's 'defiant performance' was forged in lockdown

Limerick’s second All-Ireland hurling title in three years had much to do with the “relentless” work put in by the players during the first nationwide lockdown, according to John Kiely.

The now two-time All-Ireland winning manager has said that one of his abiding memories from this 2020 season was the condition of his players on their first evening back for collective training in mid-September.

“[During lockdown] we were watching the boys on a laptop doing their training. We had Zoom calls going out to the boys in their garages and gardens, and they running around the place and lifting weights. I think that was the telling moment of the year for us — how hard they worked through March, April, and May. They were relentless,” Kiely remarked.

“They came back so fresh. I remember the first evening back. I said to myself: 'oh my God, look at these fellas, they are literally like cattle coming out of a shed after the winter'. Rearing for road. And they kept that freshness right through the autumn time. It was constantly there. Friday night gone, they were just busting to get out onto the field. We had to hold them back.”

Having not thought there would be a championship to play for in 2020, Kiely expressed his gratitude for the opportunity afforded to him and his players in recent months, an opportunity they fully capitalised upon.

“We didn’t think it was going to happen really, being honest. We kept at it in case it did and we hoped it would. It would have been such a travesty if it didn’t go ahead.

“Look at what it has given everyone over the past three months, particularly for the older people who are being really careful and staying home. For those people, it has been a huge source of enjoyment and interest and conversation, and a link to reality. A link to something outside the house that is happening when they are looking at the four walls week in and week out.

“We are so fortunate to be able to do what we are doing over the last few months. When you look at musicians, people in the entertainment industry, the hospitality industry, hotels, pubs, these people can't even open their businesses.

“We have to accept this is a rare privilege to be here and to be able to partake in today's game, and we always aimed to appreciate that and to give it a performance it merited.”

“A very defiant performance” was Kiely’s description of his team's victorious All-Ireland final display. The Treaty boss said that “whatever was fired at the boys, they found a way to cope with it”.

“We had very high expectations of ourselves in terms of how hard we wanted to work on the day and the players delivered on that in spades. They worked really, really hard from start to finish right across the pitch. It was a very defiant performance.

“Going forward, I think we showed fantastic teamwork in terms of our support running and our lines of running, just wave after wave of attacker. The very first play, that first 40 seconds, was a very defining moment in the game. We took it forward, there was huge resistance put up against us and we still managed to get the score. That set the tone for us.

“Overall, very, very proud of the lads. Last year was a huge disappointment for us. To come back into it straight away and the resolve they have shown, the determination they have shown, the appetite for work they have shown right throughout the year has just been immense.

“If we failed to get across the line, we would have to go and search again, and you get into that repetitive cycle. It is just reward for this group. It is all about the players. It is like a student. You want to see them achieve their potential and we have seen them achieve their potential for 2020.”

Kiely implored Limerick GAA people to celebrate the county’s ninth All-Ireland title from within the safety of their own homes.

“We will get an opportunity in the very near future, in 2021, to get everybody together in the Gaelic Grounds some evening. Everybody. Old and young. Everybody with their vaccine, please God, and we’ll have the Cup and we can have a full evening down there. But for the moment, we need people to do the right thing for their families and communities and stay at home.”