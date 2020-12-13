Hunger and hard work were key as Kilkenny final 'surreal' final 

Anne Dalton has given unbelievable service to this Kilkenny camogie team. She has been rewarded with numerous All-Stars and now another All-Ireland senior medal.

There have been bad days mixed with the good, going back over a decade.

“(Collette) Dormer and myself are the longest serving. (Denise) Gaule came in a couple of years after us. I think 2007 or 2008 was my first year senior. You always remember the losses more than the wins. We have been competing for the bones of 10 years. If we had gone out at the semi-final, I would have only one All-Ireland medal in my back pocket.

“It is a bit surreal tonight. It doesn’t feel like a win. Maybe later on when we are all on the bus it will.

"Maybe it is because there is no crowd here ... I’m not sure.

“Over the last couple of years, we were there or thereabouts. Once we went ahead today, we knew we had it in us to dig deep and push it over the line. What is the difference? Maybe the extra couple of girls coming onto the panel.

The in-house games in training were absolutely brilliant; they were rough, tough, a mixture of everything.

“The Cork game absolutely stood to us too. It made us believe if you go behind, that you can come back if you keep your composure and keep working hard.

“When I look back on tonight, it felt like there was massive work-rate especially in the forward line. We aren’t known for that in Kilkenny. Today we were winning rucks that we wouldn’t have won four or five years ago.

“We knew Galway were a strong, physical team. Us six forwards, our target was to work hard and to make it hard for Galway and if the ball did come out that we would make it poor.”

Kilkenny players celebrate as team mates lift the trophy. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

The St Lachtain’s star smiles when you enquire if she was surprised to see Catriona Cormican who was listed at number 11, sent to mark her. Their paths crossed in the 2019 final. Both players are equally at home in attack or defence.

“No. I was expecting it. She did a brilliant job on me last year, nobody can argue that,” she says with modesty.”

And no notion of retiring either?

“We will have a think over Christmas. We will enjoy the turkey first before making any decisions like that.”