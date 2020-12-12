Manager Dowling praises character as Kilkenny finally banish the devastation of defeat

The last few years Kilkenny hopes were shattered again and again. In eight appearances, they lost six All-Ireland finals — prior to tonight their only other victory was 2016 against Cork.

Manager Brian Dowling was quick to praise the massive character and resolve they showed, even if it was in an empty Croke Park stadium.

“There has been a dark cloud hanging over this team for the last few years. It has finally been lifted now. It is so hard losing All-Ireland finals. You analyse everything and look at everything.

“The devastation these girls have gone through. Going back into the dressing-room last year after losing to Galway was absolutely cruel, going back to the Red Cow (hotel), all the parents there and everyone crying. Where do we go from here?

“We started back this year and some girls didn’t know whether they would come back. How could they face it again. A few long conversations with girls and they came back. I am so proud of them girls, the heartache they have gone through. I am over the moon now.

“We were so focussed on winning this game and we knew Galway were a brilliant team, they have been great All-Ireland champions. I said it all week this had to be our best performance of the year or we wouldn’t be winning. And I think we did. At half-time, we said if we can get ahead we can win it."

Dowling had a special word for Denise Gaule, whose late penalty ultimately proved the difference.

“Denise showed great composure with the penalty. Sometimes it is your time and today was our time Thank God.”

So what was the difference this year?

‘We learned a lot from last year’s final. Galway probably got the better of us in the breaking ball. They got in for three goals. They got in for one today and it was the only goal chance they had.

“We re-arranged our backs a bit different this year and they were comfortable moving around as well and I thought they were absolutely tremendous today like they were the last day in Cork.

“Galway were hanging in and they can punish you. The nerves weren’t great the last few minutes when the ball came in from that free, anything could happen.

“This win means an awful lot. We got a huge send-off from Kilkenny today. It is disappointing they (supporters) can’t be with us here. Whenever we get to see them, they will be delighted. They can be very proud of them girls. They are the people who surrounded them girls when they were disappointed.”

For Kilkenny, it was the perfect finish to a unique year.

“Everything is strange in 2020. You tell me at the start of the year we would be All-Ireland champions, I wouldn’t care if it was the 25th December at seven o’clock in the morning once we are All-Ireland champions.

"A few things are not going to be normal but the girls are so happy now I don’t think they care. They have their medal. That heartbreak for the last few years is finally gone. That stress, that pressure, it is finally gone away.

“We are All-Ireland champions and we are going to enjoy it.”