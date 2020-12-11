Donal O’Shea leads way as Galway rout Laois

Leinster U20 Hurling Championship: Galway 4-21 Laois 0-7

A dozen players found the target for Galway as they advanced to a Leinster U20 semi-final meeting with Kilkenny next weekend but it was Donal O’Shea, son of Tipperary coach Eamon, who led the way at MW Hire O’Moore Park in Portloaise.

O’Shea, who plays his club hurling with Salthill-Knockncarra where the family live in Galway, struck 2-7 and should have had a hat-trick but when his second penalty of the night was saved superbly by goalkeeper Cathal Dunne, sub Mark Kennedy followed up to slot home the rebound after 49 minutes.

Galway, with nine of their side underage again next and all of the squad with All-Ireland minor medals in the bag, led by 1-11 to 0-4 at the break, with seven players finding the target.

O’Shea got his first goal after 12 minutes and blasted home his second from a penalty 10 minutes after the restart.

Alex Connaire, who was fouled for the penalty, got Galway’s third goal four minutes later.

Laois, who only managed three points from play, finished the game with 14 men when full-back Enda Parlon got a red card for a pull on Galway full-forward John Fleming and while the resultant penalty was saved, Kennedy was on hand to slot home the rebound on a night a dozen players scored for the Tribesmen.

Scorers for Galway: D O’Shea 2-7 (1-0p, 0-6f, 0-1 ’65), A Connaire 1-2, M Kennedy 1-0, D Kilcommins 0-2, S McDonagh 0-2 (1f), C Walsh 0-2, S Neary 0-1, I McGlynn 0-1, J Fleming 0-1, A Prendergast 0-1, J O’Donoghue 0-1, C Killeen 0-1.

Scorers for Laois: D Delaney 0-4f, T Keyes 0-1, F Holland 0-1, J Phelan 0-1.