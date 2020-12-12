Kerry hurlers aim to make most of big occasion

The Kerry hurlers’ virtual press night took place in the days following Tipperary’s Munster football triumph.

Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor is living in the Tipperary village of Ardfinnan and so it seemed an obvious starting point to draw parallels between the worth of a provincial football title in a hurling-first county and a second-tier hurling crown in a football-obsessed county.

O’Connor didn’t need to look very far at all to see the trickle-down effects of Tipperary’s Munster football final win, informing those logged onto the Zoom call that his young son, who he describes as a “hurling die-hard”, is now expressing an interest in playing football.

And although his own son’s list to Santa had yet to be confirmed, O’Connor expects the Tipperary jersey to be a popular Christmas present among the county’s younger generation this month — and not because of anything the Premier hurlers did since GAA activity resumed.

Turning to Kerry and what a win over Antrim in tomorrow’s Joe McDonagh Cup decider might do for hurling in the county, O’Connor moves from his own son to one of Kerry hurler Mikey Boyle’s young lads.

“Bobby is six or so and comes to all things Kerry hurling. The fact that Bobby is going to see his father going out in Croke Park will be a massive, massive thing for Bobby,” O’Connor begins.

“I’m sure Bobby will tell every child in his primary school about his dad and his uncle Podge going out in Croke Park, and that will give the primary school a massive interest in the game. Hopefully, that will ripple out around Kerry and all the lads’ nephews and nieces, or children belonging to them, can have that ripple effect to generate that kind of interest and feelgood factor around the Kerry hurlers.”

The placing of the Joe McDonagh decider as a curtain-raiser to the All-Ireland SHC final, as well as it being broadcast live on RTÉ, affords the Kerry hurlers a billing they have never before enjoyed.

O’Connor is acutely conscious of such, and the need to take full advantage of this opportunity to grow interest and participation in the game locally. “[A win] is definitely something that would give hurling a massive, massive boost in Kerry. The fact it will be televised is huge.

“Even tonight, we would normally have one or two journalists at a press conference. Straightaway, you have a different level of interest. I suppose the time of the year it is too, it mightn’t be battling with as many sports.

When the fixtures came out and everybody realised the Joe McDonagh final was going to be the curtain-raiser for the All-Ireland final, it was a massive talking point for every group in the Joe McDonagh. That was definitely part of our motivation, there’s no point in saying anything different.

“It’s really nice for the lads to get to Croke Park. Kerry teams that come to Croke Park, they don’t like to go up there and lose. We’ll be trying to do the same.”

The rarity of television coverage like that being afforded to second-tier hurling counties this weekend, remarks O’Connor, is not helping the development of the game outside traditional strongholds. More must be done, insists the former Waterford selector.

“For kids around Kerry, if they see the Kerry hurlers playing in the Joe McDonagh on The Sunday Game highlights show, it promotes the game. Looking at a Kerryman playing hurling on the telly on a Sunday night, the same as the footballers playing on the telly on a Sunday night, will mean that maybe they’ll stick at it, play a little bit more.

“There’s huge progress being made by loads of Kerry clubs. There’s people who’ve been in touch with me doing bits and pieces to help them. The amount of work they have done to get to that point, it’s at the start of a project.”

And no question but the Kerry hurling project would pick up significant momentum were O’Connor’s charges to earn promotion to next year’s Leinster SHC and guarantee a smattering of home fixtures against possibly Kilkenny and Wexford. Now four years in the Kerry post, O’Connor would love nothing more for his players.

I said to somebody the other day, I love going down the road to Kerry. It’s very easy to go training and sometimes this is not always the case. They’re a great group of lads to work with.