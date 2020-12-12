Limerick vs Waterford: Mark Landers and Ken Hogan's player-by-player guide to the final

Waterford are looking to bridging a 61-year gap and win the Liam MacCarthy Cup. Mark Landers guides us through the Déise line-up

Stephen O'Keeffe: Will likely handle the most ball on Sunday. A very efficient keeper who needs to be more vocal. Beaten by a low Aron Shanagher shot but made outstanding saves to stop the Clare fightback. Slow off his line against Kilkenny a number of times. Lost a high percentage of puck-outs against Limerick in the Munster final. That can't afford to happen again.

Ian Kenny: Biggest battle this week is to keep his place from the returning Shane Fives. Dropped from the panel in 2019 and has regained his place due to his outstanding club form with Ballygunner. A competent no-nonsense corner-back who keeps it simple but would prefer to mark a Graeme Mulcahy or Peter Casey. Might struggle on a Séamie Flanagan.

Conor Prunty: Rock-solid at the edge of the square with two rookie corner-backs. Struggled with Shanagher under the high ball and was punished against Kilkenny when TJ Reid latched onto a dropped ball.

Eoin Cody of Kilkenny in action against Conor Prunty, left, and Ian Kenny of Waterford in the All-Ireland semi-final. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Has shown fantastic leadership as captain and won't be found wanting if the game comes down to a battle. Broke even with Aaron Gillane in the Munster final.

Shane McNulty: After a long apprenticeship on the panel, has found favour under Liam Cahill and flourished in his tight-marking corner-back role. Added to his CV by scoring a monster point against Kilkenny having roamed out of the full-back line. His toughest test to date is next Sunday, potentially being faced by Mulcahy or Casey.

Calum Lyons: The find of the year. Gifted with pace, solid under the high ball, and loves to get forward (1-5 scored from play). Needs to develop his left-hand side. A break-even outcome from his match-up with Hurler of the Year contender Gearóid Hegarty would be acceptable for Waterford. Conceded two points to Hegarty in the Munster final.

Tadhg de Búrca: Back from a cruciate injury but looks stronger and fitter than ever. Currently the best centre-back in the country. No weaknesses in his game. Waterford's biggest issue will be his role on Sunday. If Cian Lynch starts centre-forward, then De Búrca won't be able to protect his full-back line, unless they deploy a midfielder (Conor Gleeson) in front of Lynch… Decision time.

Kevin Moran: The evergreen but ever-dependable Moran made his debut in 2006. No stranger to a midfield or deep-lying half-forward role but has settled into his best position at half-back under Cahill. He's the only survivor from the 2008 drubbing against Kilkenny.

Austin Gleeson, left, and Kevin Moran of Waterford following the win over the Cats. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

A two-time All-Star, he'll have had nightmares over his missed point opportunity to push Waterford two ahead of Galway in 2017. Brilliant opportunity to get a well-deserved Celtic Cross.

Jamie Barron: Arguably Waterford's most consistent player for some time. Versatile with a massive engine, he covers acres of ground, from foraging in defence to appearing at the end of scoring opportunities. Can overcarry the ball into contact at times when he might be better off taking his point. Main function is linking up the play between defence and attack.

Kieran Bennett: The man for all seasons. Scored a goal from wing-back in the 2017 All-Ireland final and more recently contributed three points against Clare from wing-forward. A very versatile, teak-tough half-forward who does a massive amount of dirty work. Didn’t acquit himself well against Kilkenny and will be looking to bounce back.

Jack Fagan: Former Meath player who now resides in Waterford and plays with De La Salle. Lost an All-Ireland U21 B final in 2015 - he'll be hoping to banish that memory. The aerial battle between himself and Kyle Hayes will be a key match-up. Struggled against Clare early on but has made steady improvements since. A strong man-of-the-match contender against Kilkenny.

Neil Montgomery: The UCC student has been a major contributor coming off the bench all year and has been rewarded for his outstanding performance against Kilkenny. That he has been given the nod from the start is a sign that Waterford are going for it from the get go

Stephen Bennett: On the shortlist for Hurler of the Year. Flourishing as free-taker since Pauric Mahony got injured. A confidence player who wants to take on defences at every opportunity, he scored 3-2 as a 15-year-old in the Munster Minor semi-final in 2011. Changed the destiny of the All-Ireland semi-final with his fine solo goal and added four points from play. A vital cog.

Dessie Hutchinson: Soccer’s loss is hurling’s gain. Pacey, skilful, and brave, with a great turn of foot and an eye for a goal. He'll be a better all-round player in two years having now dedicated himself fully to hurling.

Dessie Hutchinson against Clare in the quarter-final. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Needs to get back to the brilliant form he showed against Clare. Given the right ball (low, fast, and into space) he'll be a nightmare for Barry Nash.

Austin Gleeson: Senior and Young Hurler of the Year in 2016, and with good reason. His star hasn't shone as brightly since but there are glimmers of the 2016 Aussie re-emerging. Gave a totally committed second-half display against Kilkenny having been called ashore early in the previous three games. Has all the shots and skills, he just needs to be in the zone for 70 minutes. Could dictate the final outcome.

Jack Prendergast: The Lismore citóg comes from a long line of Prendergasts steeped in hurling. Although his presence may not be fully visible on the scoreboard, his work-rate and ability to draw frees are a major contribution. Had an excellent second-half against Limerick before being called ashore against Clare. Responded with a dogged semi-final display. Needs to bring consistency to his performances.

Management: I’ve come across Liam Cahill on a number of occasions and he’s left a lasting impression on me every time we spoke. To progress his management career with minor, U20, and U21 All-Irelands with Tipperary is a massive personal achievement. The landmark win of those three was defeating Cork's star-studded U21s in 2018, having trailed by two points at the short whistle and facing into a hurricane in the second half.

Waterford manager Liam Cahill. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

His troops simply refused to lie down or bend the knee. I saw a similar trait against Kilkenny in the semi-final. Only a team with an inner spirit, created and nurtured on the training ground, can perform like that. Liam hasn’t been alone on this journey. His trusted lieutenant Mikey Beavans has been a massive ally alongside two Waterford stalwarts in Stephen Molumphy and Stephen Frampton. His extended management group are all Tipp and have been on the same journey since 2015: Tommy Ryan (S&C), Kevin O’Sullivan (goalkeeping coach), Sandra Molly (psychologist), and Paddy Julian (physio). Martin Bennett has also been added as a sprint coach. Liam's main decision is how do Waterford contain the all-conquering Limerick half-forward line? And how does he turn the second-half comeback against Kilkenny into a 70-minute final performance? Small margins win All-Irelands. Win the small battles first, stay in the game, take your opportunities, and keep your foot on the gas when you hit the front.

Subs: Firstly, let’s put it on record how both Liam Cahill and John Kiely fought for their extended panel of players to be allowed to attend the final. These players do as much to help the teams' preparations and make the same sacrifices with very little recognition. All managers understand how vital these unsung heroes are to helping their team's morale and preparations. The best teams this season have had the strongest benches. Only look at both semi-finals to see the dramatic impact. Waterford's bench was brilliant and brought them over the line against Kilkenny, whose subs had little or no influence. With Limerick and Galway, both benches made massive contributions in a tight finish. Darragh Lyons, and Conor Gleeson seems to be in the pecking order for Waterford.

Waterford's Conor Gleeson in action against Tipperary during the National League. Picture: INPHO/Tom O'Hanlon

If Shave Fives doesn't start, he's likely to be accommodated in some way. Either way, both managements will know their benches will not let their team and supporters down.

Limerick are looking to regain the title won in 2018. Ken Hogan has the low-down on the Treaty players.

Nickie Quaid: Ever-reliable, unsung hero of the team. In my opinion a shoe-in for an All-Star following in the footsteps of his father Tommy footsteps — long overdue recognition. Faultless on shots, and Limerick have conceded just 1-7 off his puckouts this year, a mark of how efficient and economical he has been. Never hits them until a player has made the run.

Sean Finn: Top-class corner-back who has the mental strength and ability to recover on the rare occasions he has made a mistake. Rock solid at the back. He won’t allow the ball to be thrown over his head again like Dessie Hutchinson did in the Munster final. A top class Croke Park hurler.

Dan Morrissey: His brother has grabbed more of the limelight, but Dan has had an outstanding year after reverting to full-back in place of the injured Mike Casey. Given the absences, Limerick’s full-back line has been constantly highlighted as a worry, but Dan has settled into the position with aplomb. A real hurling full-back who has been solid at 3.

Barry Nash: A fine underage player, the South Liberties man was long overdue a position on the team, though he’d undoubtedly prefer a berth further out the field.

Conor Whelan of Galway in action against Barry Nash of Limerick during the All-Ireland semi-final. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

That said, the son of former Treaty stalwart has warmed to the role. And he was able to avail of a certain about of freedom as the loose man against Galway.

Diarmaid Byrnes: The top scorer of the backline. Plays like a quarterback, always seems to have time on the ball. Watch the other Limerick defenders combine to find him in space for those long deliveries. Excellent in the air, he fielded several Galway puckouts the last day. Also a really reliable long-range free-taker, which has been a huge asset to John Kiely.

Declan Hannon: Captain and leader. Beautiful hurler and great reader of the game. Able to pop up with a trademark score like he did against Galway. Long established as the anchor of the Limerick defence, he likes to sweep up behind the halfback line. But could be a touch vulnerable if Waterford target him with their running game.

Kyle Hayes: What a seamless transition to the half-back line. Some astonishing bursts of pure power and explosive pace in the semi-final. Played in defence underage, but it’s still impressive how swiftly he has readapted to playing at the back at this level. An outstanding year so far, but will he be needed at 11 yet? Tadhg de Burca has been so dominant for Waterford, but Hayes’ aerial ability and pace could trouble him.

Darragh O’Donovan: Huge option for Limerick to play him at wing-back as well as midfield. Hasn’t always been clinical with his shooting but is another of the excellent lineball exponents as we saw at the end of last season’s semi-final. Very versatile and hard-working player who doesn’t always get the exposure he deserves.

William O’Donoghue: Find of the year for John Kiely, having been knocking on the door for quite a while. A tireless worker. Top class performances all year, but this is his first big final, so that’s the next test he must pass. Pivotal to Limerick’s performances so far.

Gearóid Hegarty: Despite Tony Kelly’s brilliance, Hegarty would be my Hurler of the Year so far. Has to be careful with his discipline. Plays on the edge and was lucky to see out the game against Galway. Outstanding in his link play between defence and attack and nearly guarantees you a few points most days.

Cian Lynch: What an artist with the hurley. Floats like a butterfly, stings like a bee. Limerick may still need his flair in the middle of the field, but his new centre-forward role has fitted him like a glove.

Cian Lynch of Limerick in action against Padraic Mannion during the win over Galway. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

His elusiveness posses Tadgh de Búrca a different type of problem.

Tom Morrissey: Outstandingly consistent forward who has kept Limerick ticking over during those periods where they have struggled this year. Great ball-winner but this year has added points from play to his repertoire. Magnificent in the semi-final, landing six. Superfit player, who was still going to the bitter end against Galway.

Aaron Gillane: The county was sweating for the few days as news swirled of his semi-final knock. A more lethal finisher nearer to the square. Another player who flirted with indiscipline in the semi-final and can’t get involved unnecessarily with verbals and messing. Outstanding freetaker though his contribution from play has been patchy this year.

Seamus Flanagan: Tipped by many not to start the final, yet that overlooks the fact that he was arguably the best of the inside line the last day. Fell out of favour last year after a brilliant 2018. An extrovert player, his finishing doesn't always capitalise on fine approach play. But his huge pace is a constant threat.

Graeme Mulcahy: Most consistent forward in the Limerick team over 10 years. So entitled to one quietish one the last day.

Graeme Mulcahy of Limerick in action against Jamie Barron of Waterford during last month's Munster final. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Always pop up with the crucial scores, but brilliant too at covering back with hooks and blocks. A player Limerick rely on heavily.

Management: John Kiely is an outstanding leader of men who took on this job when it wasn’t popular to do so. Fourth year now, homing in on his second All-Ireland win. Has hardly put a foot wrong over the last three years. A very astute reader of the game who has a strong management team with him. Paul Kinnerk is one of the most forward-thinking coaches in the game and takes much of the credit for Limerick’s sophisticated gameplan. A number that sticks out a mile this year is the remarkable 1-31 Limerick have scored off the opposition’s puckout. That doesn’t happen by accident.

Alan Cunningham from Wolfe Tones in Clare is another of Kiely’s reliable lieutenants and then there’s Donal O’Grady, a marvellous servant of Limerick hurling who is contributing hugely to their cause in the backroom team.

Limerick manager John Kiely prior to the clash with Galway at Croke Park. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Limerick have had blips against Tipperary and Waterford, when they tightened up in patches for some reason. In the Munster final, whatever wisdom Kiely and co produced during the second water break worked the oracle. And the last day, Limerick were ultra cool down the stretch when the game was in the melting pot — testimony to how well they are prepared.

Subs: Limerick have a very strong bench. An extrovert player, his finishing doesn't always capitalise on fine approach play. And he’s an excellent impact sub to have with huge pace.

Richie English, seemingly back in the frame in a big way. It’s testimony to what a strong character he is to make it back so quickly from a cruciate injury. Reliable and strong defender who will probably be called upon. David Reidy will probably be disappointed with his contribution the last day as he coughed up a couple of balls. But remains still one of Kiely’s trusted options.

Adrian Breen is an ultra-smart Na Piarsaigh player who is making an impact off the line. Knows where the goals are and will be disappointed he hasn’t yet broke into the 15 given his performances. Pat Ryan is another flamboyant player with marvellous skills who can frustrate with his inconsistency but can be a match-winner.