County board chairpersons favour county season going first in 2021

County chairpersons are overwhelmingly in favour of the county season beginning in February despite GAA director general Tom Ryan outlining the negative financial consequences of such a move.

At a conference call of county chairpersons earlier today, Ryan raised his concerns about the financial difficulties presented by the county period taking place in the early half of next year when there will be uncertainty about crowds.

Croke Park have warned that if counties are adamant about the Allianz Leagues returning in February and the GAA championships beginning in April and concluding in late July they will have to undertake further cost-cutting initiatives as funding from GAA central sources is unlikely to be substantial.

The decision will be made at Central Council this day week where delegates must decide between the two 2021 calendar options - county first or club first - as put together by the Central Competitions Control Committee.

On the back of €35m losses this year, the GAA fear losing as much as €20m in 2021 if crowds are not permitted back for their major Championship games. Over 80% of the GAA’s central income is generated by six games - the four All-Ireland senior semi-finals and two finals.

Should they be impacted in June and July as it is expected they will be despite vaccinations, there will be financial repercussions.

Last month, Central Council had been expected to sign off on the county-club split season for 2021 with both All-Ireland senior football (Sam Maguire Cup) and hurling championships (Liam MacCarthy) being played off on a qualifier system.

However, an intervention by the GAA’s finance committee prompted the decision to be pushed back until this month.

The Government are looking at the Six Nations in February as an opportunity to restart allowing supporters attend games on a phased basis.

Ireland host France in the Aviva Stadium on February 14.

The following weekend, the Allianz Leagues are expected to commence should the county period get the go-ahead to start back ahead of clubs.