County board chairpersons favour county season going first in 2021

However, GAA director general Tom Ryan raises major financial concerns about the preference ahead of next week's vote
County board chairpersons favour county season going first in 2021

A general view of Croke Park prior to the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Mayo and Tipperary last weekend. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 15:16
John Fogarty

County chairpersons are overwhelmingly in favour of the county season beginning in February despite GAA director general Tom Ryan outlining the negative financial consequences of such a move.

At a conference call of county chairpersons earlier today, Ryan raised his concerns about the financial difficulties presented by the county period taking place in the early half of next year when there will be uncertainty about crowds.

Croke Park have warned that if counties are adamant about the Allianz Leagues returning in February and the GAA championships beginning in April and concluding in late July they will have to undertake further cost-cutting initiatives as funding from GAA central sources is unlikely to be substantial.

The decision will be made at Central Council this day week where delegates must decide between the two 2021 calendar options - county first or club first - as put together by the Central Competitions Control Committee.

On the back of €35m losses this year, the GAA fear losing as much as €20m in 2021 if crowds are not permitted back for their major Championship games. Over 80% of the GAA’s central income is generated by six games - the four All-Ireland senior semi-finals and two finals.

Should they be impacted in June and July as it is expected they will be despite vaccinations, there will be financial repercussions.

Last month, Central Council had been expected to sign off on the county-club split season for 2021 with both All-Ireland senior football (Sam Maguire Cup) and hurling championships (Liam MacCarthy) being played off on a qualifier system.

However, an intervention by the GAA’s finance committee prompted the decision to be pushed back until this month.

The Government are looking at the Six Nations in February as an opportunity to restart allowing supporters attend games on a phased basis.

Ireland host France in the Aviva Stadium on February 14.

The following weekend, the Allianz Leagues are expected to commence should the county period get the go-ahead to start back ahead of clubs.

More in this section

Sarah Dervan 8/12/2020 All-Ireland Camogie final: Player profiles and all you need to know ahead of Galway vs Kilkenny
'It is booming! It is crazy!' - Mount Sion rapperhas taken the All-Ireland song to the next level 'It is booming! It is crazy!' - Mount Sion rapperhas taken the All-Ireland song to the next level
How one photographer got exclusive access to the Liam MacCarthy Cup How one photographer got exclusive access to the Liam MacCarthy Cup
Bohemians v Cork City - FAI Women's Senior Cup Quarter-Final

Women's FAI Cup final: Player profiles and where Cork City vs Peamount will be won and lost

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices