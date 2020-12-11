All-Ireland Camogie final: Player profiles and all you need to know ahead of Galway vs Kilkenny

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship Final: Galway v Kilkenny Saturday, December 12th 2020 Croke Park, 7pm (in the event of a draw the replay will take place on Saturday, December 19)

TV: RTÉ TWO

THREE KEY BATTLES

Miriam Walsh v Sarah Dervan.

Miriam Walsh’s second-half goal against Cork in the semi-final was an inspirational score for Kilkenny that was borne out of sheer determination.

The Cats had to come from behind and that refusal to be beaten will be key once more in Croke Park. The Tullaroan player only needs half a chance in front of the posts and is well able to use her strength to good advantage.

If Walsh is positioned around the edge of the square, she will find herself up against one of the best full-backs in Sarah Dervan. Dervan is captain for the second year running and is a pillar of strength, commander-in-chief in and around the house.

Anne Dalton v Siobhán Gardiner.

Anne Dalton could start at centre-forward, but it will be in name only as the St Lachtain’s star will venture out around the middle of the field and beyond.

Kilkenny's Anne Dalton will play a key role in Saturday's final. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

If Miriam Walsh’s goal was key in getting past Cork last month, Dalton’s first-half strike was tonic for the Black and Amber as it settled them after a slow start.

Dalton could be up against Siobhán Gardiner who wears the number six shirt this season. The Ardrahan defender has blended in seamlessly, joining her clubmate Shauna Healy in the back six to form a highly organised unit.

Midfield.

The westerners hit Kilkenny for three goals in the 2019 final, which ultimately decided the destination of the O’Duffy Cup. So, the Leinster side will be acutely aware not to allow this to happen again. Will they flood the midfield area with bodies and consequently cut off the space that Galway need to move the ball quickly?

Niamh Kilkenny, Aoife O’Donohue and Catriona Cormican will relish taking on the likes of Anna Farrell, Laura Murphy or the aforementioned Dalton. Helping out in defence and pushing forward are all part of the job too. Getting on the scoresheet as well is a must.

THREE KEY FIGURES

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)

Gaule is a lethal finisher and is one of Kilkenny’s most important forwards. The Windgap striker is also their number one free-taker be it long-range or nearer to goal.

Under the new rules on trial, a penalty is now one-on-one. The conversion rate is low so it will be interesting to see if we get one on Saturday and what the return will be.

We can expect to see Gaule contribute from open play as well. A constant threat up front and is always up there in the scoring stats.

Orlaith McGrath (Galway)

There is a strong McGrath presence in the Galway panel. With their club Sarsfields, they have already excelled and secured All Ireland senior glory earlier this year.

A last-gasp goal scored by Orlaith’s younger sister Siobhán clinched that win over Slaughtneil.

Galway's Orlaith McGrath and Julie Anne Burke of Tipperary in action during last month's semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Both Orlaith and Siobhán starred in Galway’s semi-final victory against Tipperary. Orlaith started at corner-forward and chipped in with a brace of points. She is a constant menace who will test the best of defenders. Siobhán is another classy player who caused problems for the Tipp defence upon her introduction in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Whether she has earned a starting spot for the final, we will have to wait and see.

Owen Elliott (Referee)

The Ballymena referee took charge of the 2017 All Ireland senior final in which Cork defeated Kilkenny. He also was the man in the middle when the teams met in last month’s penultimate round and he also oversaw Galway and Waterford in the 2019 quarter-final.

Under lights in Croke Park will be different and will be a first for both the whistler and the teams.

In the semi-final, Elliott was strict on the number of steps allowed, but he was consistent in the rule application. By now, all involved should be familiar with the new rules on trial.

Paths to the Final:

Galway

Group 1.

18th October: Wexford 3-9 Galway 5-17.

1st November: Galway 3-13 Offaly 0-3.

8th November: Galway 0-15 Cork 0-12.

Semi-final: 28th November: Galway 1-11 Tipperary 0-8.

Kilkenny

Group 2.

17th October: Waterford 0-8 Kilkenny 0-15.

24th October: Kilkenny 6-23 Westmeath 1-7.

8th November: Kilkenny 2-16 Limerick 0-8.

Semi-final: 28th November: Kilkenny 2-10 Cork 1-11.

All-Ireland camogie championship stats sheet

Games Played: 18

Goals: 43

Points: 431

Galway Championship Stats 2020:

Games: 4

Goals: 9

Points: 64

Goals Conceded: 2

Points Conceded: 34

Biggest Winning Margin: v Offaly, 19 points.

Most Conceded in a Game: v Wexford, 3-9

Kilkenny Championship Stats 2020:

Games: 4

Goals: 10

Points: 56

Goals conceded: 3 Goals.

Points conceded: 32 Points.

Biggest Winning Margin: v Westmeath, 31 points.

Most conceded in a Game: v Cork in semi-final 1-11

Past finals between the two counties

2013: Galway 1-9 Kilkenny 0-7.

2019: Galway 3-14 Kilkenny 0-17.

Roll of honour

Cork: 28

Dublin: 26

Kilkenny: 13

Wexford: 7

Antrim: 6

Tipperary: 5

Galway: 3

GALWAY PLAYER PROFILES

Noreen Coen is a secondary school teacher and the holder of two All-Ireland senior medals. She made her senior inter-county debut against Wexford in 2011. She also has four county senior medals with her club Athenry. She also likes to play basketball.

Siobhán Coen is from the Ballinderreen club and is an occupational therapist. As well as two All-Ireland senior medals, she tasted Purcell Cup success in 2018 and Ashbourne Shield glory in 2010. She made her senior debut in 2013.

Heather Cooney is a primary school teacher. The St Thomas club player was named Connacht POTY in 2014. An All-Star in 2015 and 2019, she has two All-Ireland senior medals.

Caitriona Cormican from Cappataggle club is a doctor. She won All-Ireland minor titles in 2004 and 2006, intermediate in 2013, and last year won her first senior medal with Galway. Catriona played football with the county from 2005-2018.

Sarah Dervan is captain of the team and works for Continuous Improvement in Industrial Engineering. From the Mullagh club, she made her county debut in 2008. Among her honours are two All-Ireland senior medals, Ashbourne Cup and numerous All Star awards Carrie Dolan is a student from the Clarinbridge club who won a minor All-Ireland in 2017 and won her first senior title in 2019. She made her senior county debut against Clare in 2018. She is the Galway free-taker. And she is a niece of the legendary Therese Maher.

Aoife Donohue is a secondary school teacher. She is the holder of two All-Ireland senior medals and an All-Ireland minor in 2010. Claimed Purcell Cup honours in 2018 and is an All-Star in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Made her county senior debut in 2014.

Catherine Finnerty is a student and the Mountbellew/Moylough player won her first All-Ireland senior medal in 2019. She made her senior debut against Cork in 2015.

Niamh Hanniffy is from the Oranmore/Maree club and is a secondary school teacher. She has four Ashbourne titles with the University of Limerick from 2015-2019. She won a senior All-Ireland in 2019 after making her debut against Dublin in 2017.

Sarah Healy is the goalkeeper and is a student who enjoyed numerous underage successes. From the St. Thomas club, she was an All-Ireland and an All-Star winner in 2019. Made her senior debut in 2017.

Shauna Healy is a podiatrist and is from the Ardrahan club. She joined the county senior squad in 2012 going on to win All-Ireland intermediate and senior titles. Provincial club player in 2018 and an All Star in 2019.

Emma Helebert is from the Ballinderreen club and is a midwife. Among her honours are Purcell Cup, Colleges and an All-Ireland senior title in 2019.

Rebecca Hennelly is gym owner/personal trainer from the Ardrahan club. She holds a minor All-Ireland from 2010 and two intermediate and senior All-Ireland titles. She was an All Star in 2016 and a Soaring Star in 2013. She made her Galway senior debut in 2011.

Rebecca Hennelly of Galway with her father Gerry and then seven-month-old following the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final match between Galway and Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tara Kenny is from Sarsfields and is a Quality Technician with Boston Scientific. Honours include All-Ireland titles at minor, intermediate and senior level. An All-Ireland club championship winner with Sarsfields in 2020. Her debut with Galway came in 2014.

Niamh Kilkenny is a secondary school teacher from Pearses. The holder of minor and two senior All-Ireland medals. She has six All-Stars and was Player of the Year in 2019. She made her debut at senior level in 2006.

Ciara Murphy from the Clarinbridge club is a physical education and geography teacher who has four Ashbourne medals with University of Limerick. As well as colleges and underage medals, she is an All-Ireland senior medal holder. Joined the senior panel in 2015 against Limerick.

Ailish O’Reilly is primary school teacher, her club is Oranmore/Maree. An All-Ireland senior medallist in 2013 and 2019. Numerous underage success. All Star in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Made her debut with Galway seniors in 2013 versus Kilkenny. Irish underage International basketball player.

Lorraine Ryan from Kiltullagh/Killimordaly is a secondary school teacher. Holder of two All-Ireland senior medals and various colleges and minor successes. Won a NUIG Sports Award. Connacht Player of the Year in 2013 and has three All Stars. Made her senior debut in 2007.

Sarah Spellman won All-Ireland senior title with her club Sarsfields this year. She is a student in NUIG. Came up through successful underage ranks and was part of last year’s victorious All-Ireland winning team. Made her senior debut against Tipperary in 2019.

Annmarie Starr is a Supply Chain Planner who has enjoyed much success with her club Killimor, including an All-Ireland senior title in 2011. She made her Galway senior debut that year and is the holder of two All-Ireland senior medals.

Dervla Higgins is an Athletic Therapist and was her club Athenry’s player of the year in 2018. She was Athlone IT player of the year in 2019 and was also a Soaring Star. Won an All-Ireland senior medal last year. She was captain of Irish Universities AFL Team in 2019. International AFL European Champions and Club European AFL Champions in 2019.

Ciara Donohue from Mullagh is a Behaviour Therapist. Won Purcell Cup in 2018 and Purcell Shield in 2015. She made her Galway debut in 2014 and won an All-Ireland senior title in 2019.

Lisa Casserly, Ballinderreen, is a HR Recruitment Consultant. She made her senior inter-county debut in 2017 and was on the victorious All-Ireland squad last year. Made her international soccer debut in 2011 at the age of 15 represented Ireland.

Laura Glynn is a Personal Trainer and Athletic Therapist. Was named Athlone IT Player of the Year in 2015. Has enjoyed county and All-Ireland success with Sarsfields. She made her Galway debut in 2019.

Molly Mannion from Mountbellew/Moylough is a student in NUIG. Numerous underage success was followed by an All-Ireland senior medal in 2019. She joined the county senior squad in 2017. U15 All-Ireland singles handball champion 2014.

Siobhan Gardiner is a dentist and is from the Ardrahan club. An All-Ireland minor medallist in 2012, she made her Galway senior debut in the 2015 National League.

Galway's Siobhan Gardiner and Clodagh McIntyre of Tipperary contest for the ball. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Siobhan McGrath is a student teacher PE and English. She won an All-Ireland senior club medal with Sarsfields this year. Holder of All-Ireland minor and Ashbourne medals. Made her senior county debut in 2017 against Tipperary.

Orlaith McGrath is a teacher and is the holder of an All-Ireland club medal with Sarsfields. All-Ireland senior and intermediate titles in 2013. She made her debut against Offaly in the 2012 championship.

Niamh McGrath is a solicitor and is the holder of an All-Ireland club medal with Sarsfields in 2020 and an All-Ireland senior and minor medals. She made her debut in 2009.

Roisin Black is a primary school teacher. Went to college in Mary I and won two Ashbourne Shields in 2017/2018 and 2018/2019. She represents the Oranmore Maree club.

KILKENNY PLAYER PROFILES.

Anna Farrell (Thomastown) is a bank official. Her favourite position is midfield and her greatest influence is her parents. Pre-match ritual is staying relaxed. She looks up to Katie Taylor.

Anne Dalton (St Lactain’s) is a bank official. Kate Kelly is her biggest influence. Her favourite position is in the forwards. She looks up to Katie Taylor. Her pre-match ritual is to always pack chewing gum.

Aoife Doyle (Piltown) is a Micro Lab Analyst Student in WIT. Her earliest playing memory is Féile 2012. Her favourite position is midfield and her biggest influence is her father. Her pre-match ritual is to eat pasta chicken & put deep heat on her hamstrings and listen to her match playlist.

Aobha O’Gorman (Dicksboro) is a student. The person she looks up to is Rena Buckley. Earliest playing memory is U10. Her favourite position is midfield. Her pre-match ritual is to pack the gear bag the night before and get plenty of rest.

Aoife Norris (Piltown) is a student (PE & Maths) in DCU. Her favourite position is in goal. Her greatest influence is her father. Most memorable achievement is winning All-Ireland intermediate club in 2015. Person she looks up to is her mother. Pre-match ritual is listening to music and putting her hair in a french plait.

Aoife Prendergast (Dicksboro) is a student in UL. Her favourite position is centre-back. Most memorable achievement is being crowned senior county champions in 2019. The person she looks up to is Katie Taylor. Pre-match ritual is a few pucks to get the eye in.

Catherine Foley (Windgap) is a microbiology analyst. Earliest playing memory is U6. The person she looks up to is her mother. She says her parents are her biggest influence. Her favourite position is in the backs. Pre-match ritual is to always have a puck with the sister before leaving for a match.

Ciara O’Shea (Dicksboro) is a student. Her favourite position is full-back. Her most memorable achievement is captaining Loreto College All-Ireland winning team and county senior champions in 2019. The person she looks up to is Meg Farrell - such a solid back – reads the game very well. Pre-match ritual is to listen to music.

Ciara Phelan, (Dicksboro), is a student (Master of Education). Earliest memory of playing camogie is with the Gaelscoil in Nowlan Park. Her favourite position is midfield. Most memorable achievement is winning the county senior championship in 2019. She looks up to all her teammates. Pre-match ritual is listening to music.

Claire Phelan, (Lisdowney), is a primary school teacher in St Colman’s NS, Clara. Her favourite position is half back. Most memorable achievement is the All-Ireland senior win in 2016. She looks up to Katie Taylor. Pre-match ritual is listening to music.

Collette Dormer, (Barrow Rangers), is an architectural technologist and her biggest influence are her parents. Most memorable achievement is the 2016 All-Ireland senior success. Her favourite position is midfield. The person she looks up to is her mother. She doesn’t have any particular pre-match ritual.

Danielle Morrissey, (Conahy), is a student in WIT. Her favourite position is centre-forward. Earliest memory of playing camogie is with the boys on a Saturday morning. Her most memorable achievement is winning the junior county final. Looks up to Katie Taylor. Pre-match ritual is a few pucks early that day.

Davina Tobin, (Emeralds), is a barber in Grafton Barbers in Kilkenny City. Most memorable achievement is winning the 2016 All-Ireland. Favourite position is left half-back. Person she looks up to is her mother. Pre-match ritual is to go home to see parents and family before playing a match.

Denise Gaule, (Windgap), is a building services engineer in Malone O’Regan Consulting Engineers in Waterford. Most memorable achievement is the 2016 All-Ireland. Her favourite position is midfield. Person she looks up to is Ann Healy. Pre-match ritual is Holy Water from her father before she leaves.

Kilkenny's Denise Gaule in action against Cork in last month's semi-final. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Edel Coonan, (St Martins), is a dental nurse. Person she looks up to is her mother and her most memorable achievement is the 2016 All-Ireland win. Her favourite position is half-forward. Earlier memory of playing is at home in the garden. Pre-match ritual is a drop of Holy Water from her mother and listening to music.

Edwina Keane, (St Martins), is a teacher/farmer. Her favourite position is in the backs. Earlier memory is playing with the boys in the club. Winning the 2016 All-Ireland is her most memorable achievement. Her favourite player to watch is Meg Farrell. Pre-match ritual is to get up early, pasta, listen to music and sip away on water.

Emma Kavanagh, (Rower Inistioge), is a teacher in CBS Secondary School in Kilkenny City. Her favourite position is goalkeeper. Her earliest memory is U6 training and her most memorable is reaching the All-Ireland club final in 2013. She looks up to her mother. Pre-match ritual is headphones in, bag packed the night before, and a good night’s sleep.

Grace Walsh, (Tullaroan), is a nurse in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Her favourite position is wing-back. Earliest memory of playing camogie is Breda Maher bringing her to play. Most memorable achievement is winning the club county final. Person she looks up to most is her mother. Pre-match ritual is an omelette.

Katie Nolan, (St Martins), is a fitness instructor with TJ Reid Fitness. Her favourite position is centre-forward. Most memorable achievement winning Intermediate All-Ireland in 2016. Looks up to Edwina Keane. Pre-match ritual is walking the dog and Weetabix the night before.

Katie Power, (Piltown), is a PA/receptionist in Michael Lyng Motors/Fitness Instructor with TJ Reid Fitness. Favourite position is anywhere from midfield up. Earliest memory of playing camogie is breaking the windows at home. Most memorable achievement is winning All-Ireland Final 2016 & All-Ireland Intermediate club final in 2015. Looks up to Katie Taylor. Doesn’t have a pre-match ritual.

Kellyann Doyle, (Piltown), is a biomedical engineering student and her most memorable achievement is winning the 2015 All-Ireland intermediate club final. Her favourite position is midfield/half-back. Pre-match ritual is getting her mother to plait her hair, always have fruit pastilles and a few pucks at the wall morning of a match.

Mary O’Connell (Clara) is a PE and Biology Teacher in Presentation Kilkenny. Earliest memory of playing is trying to raise the ball ten times in-a-row, and it taking hours. Favourite position is half-back. Most Memorable achievement is winning All-Ireland Schools final with Presentation College. Looks up to Katie Taylor. Pre-match ritual is to turn up on time.

Laura Hegarty (Lisdowney) is a student. Her favourite position is wing-back. Most memorable achievement is captaining the WIT Ashbourne Team. Looks up to Katie Taylor. Pre-match ritual is listening to music on Spotify.

Laura Murphy (O’Loughlin Gaels) is a teacher. She looks up to Katie Taylor and her earlier playing memory is in the backyard with her brother. Favourite position is midfield. Most memorable achievement is junior county club champions in 2018. Pre-match ritual is to listen to music.

Laura Norris (Piltown) is a Talent Acquisition Specialist. Her most memorable achievement is the club All-Ireland intermediate success in 2015. Favourite position is midfield. Looks up to Katie Taylor and her pre-match ritual is to get the gear ready the night before.

Team captain Lucinda Gahan (Dicksboro) is a Psychiatric Nurse. Favourite position is centre-forward. Earliest memory of playing camogie is winning schools mini-sevens and playing at half-time in Croke Park.

Kilkenny captain Lucinda Gahan. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Most memorable achievement is captaining the All-Ireland winning minor team. Looks up to Katie Taylor. Pre-match ritual is to avoid distractions, have some quiet time and do some stretching.

Lydia Fitzpatrick (St Lachtains) is a teacher. Her earlier memory of playing is with her brothers and sisters in the garden. Favourite position is midfield/half-forward. Most memorable achievement is winning the first senior schools All-Ireland with Loreto College. Looks up to Imelda Kennedy. Pre-match ritual is chicken and pasta the night before, listen to music.

Meg Farrell (Thomastown) is an Early Childhood Practitioner. Favourite position is midfield. Most memorable achievement is winning the senior county final after defeat for so many years and the 2016 All Ireland Final. Person she looks up to is her mother. Pre-match Ritual is chatting on the bus, listening to a few songs.

Michaela Kenneally (Windgap) is a Recruitment Operations co-ordinator whose most memorable achievement is winning Western Australia Championship 2016 and 2017. Favourite position is half-forward. She looks up to her mother. Pre-match ritual is to have the gear packed evening before, get up early and have a few pucks.

Michelle Teehan (James Stephens) PE & Maths student in DCU. Favourite position is wing-back. Most memorable achievement is winning All-Ireland Final 2016 and All-Ireland minor final 2015and schools All-Irelands. Looks up to her mother. Pre-match ritual is to pack her bag and lay out her clothes.

Miriam Bambrick (Barrow Rangers) is a teacher. Favourite position is wing-back and her most memorable achievement is winning the minor All-Ireland 2015. Person she looks up to is Orla Bambury. Pre-match ritual is to listen to Gerry Cinnamon.

Miriam Walsh (Tullaroan) is an Early Childhood Practitioner. Most memorable achievement is captaining the winning All Ireland Senior Colleges with Loreto College. Favourite position is centre-forward. Looks up to her mother. Pre-match ritual is having the craic and listening to Meg Farrell sing the Rose of Mooncoin.

Niamh Deely (James Stephens) is a student in DCU. Favourite position is midfield. Earliest memory of playing camogie is underage tournaments with the club in Nuncio Road. Most memorable achievement is winning Senior Colleges All Ireland with Loreto College. She looks up to Katie Taylor. Pre-match ritual is having a few pucks before leaving the house and listening to music.

Sophie O’Dwyer (James Stephens) student Computer Science/Economics. Favourite Position is half-forward and her earliest memory of playing camogie is underage blitzes at U7/U10 with the club. Most memorable achievement is winning Senior Colleges All-Ireland with Loreto College in 2016. Pre-match ritual is listening to music.

Steffi Fitzgerald (Young Irelands) is a student in DCU. Her earliest memory of playing camogie is in the garden with family, and underage coaching in Gowran. Favourite position is centre-forward. Most memorable achievement is captaining minor club team to county final, and winning Intermediate county final in 2018 and all the All-Irelands with Loreto College. Looks up to her mother. Pre-match ritual listen to music.

Noreen O’Keeffe (Conahy Shamrocks) is an Occupational Therapist. Her earliest memory is playing ground hurling in the hall in Freshford with rubber ended hurls! Her favourite position is full-back and her most memorable achievement is being crowned Intermediate county champions 2020. Looks up to her mother. Pre-match ritual is sipping on a Lucozade.